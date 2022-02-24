FUJIFILM Dimatix Raises $43,000 for Three Upper Valley Non-Profit Organizations at its 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Auction

Lebanon, N.H., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, and the world’s premier provider of piezoelectric, drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, raised $43,000 in donations for three upper valley non-profit organizations during its 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Auction, which took place in late 2021. Funds raised during the event benefited local organizations including The Prouty, Make-A-Wish® New Hampshire, and Mascoma Community Health Center.

As part of the annual event, over 140 employees, suppliers, and other friends of the company raised funds to support local causes through the Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Auction at the Country Club of New Hampshire. Other ways that participants provided support were through volunteer efforts at the event, taking part in a mini golf tournament, and bidding in a silent online auction.

“The FUJIFILM Dimatix family is pleased to continue the tradition of the Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Auction for nearly a quarter-century,” said Rick Correia, senior director of supply chain, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. “We continue to strive to find the most fitting causes to donate to every year, and in 2021, we wanted to keep our efforts local to the Upper Valley because FUJIFILM Dimatix recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities in which we live and work.”

Beneficiaries of the fundraising efforts include:

The Prouty is northern New England's largest family-friendly fundraising event, raising funds and awareness for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center to advance cancer research, improve cancer treatment protocols, develop strategies for cancer prevention, provide supportive services for patients with cancer and their families, and facilitate otherwise unfunded endeavors in cancer research, education, and translation of research from science to patients. While FUJIFILM Dimatix donates to The Prouty annually, the proceeds from the 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Auction resulted in an additional $5,000 in donations, compared with 2020.

Make-A-Wish New Hampshire is a foundation that fulfills wishes of critically ill children. With the funds raised from the 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament & Auction, the FUJIFILM Dimatix community granted two wishes for local children. The first wish came from a child who had been diagnosed with a brain tumor; she was able to attend a professional football game, complete with limo transportation and an on-field experience, thanks to the donation from FUJIFILM Dimatix. The second full wish that was fulfilled was the purchase of a track chair for an Upper Valley child to enable a greater level of mobility. This past holiday season, the child found his new mobility instrumental in retrieving and hauling Christmas trees on his family’s farm.

Mascoma Community Health Center (MCHC) provides primary health and dental care to residents of the Mascoma Valley and others from communities across New Hampshire and Vermont. FUJIFILM Dimatix’s donation will help to fund the health care MCHC provides to those who would otherwise not be able to afford it. MCHC utilizes a sliding fee scale to provide treatment to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Thank you, FUJIFILM Dimatix, for your ongoing support of the Prouty. Through your sponsorship of the Prouty, FUJIFILM Dimatix is making an important contribution in cancer research with a global impact; offering hope to those affected by cancer and for future generations,” said Bruce Bouchard, Prouty operations director, Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

“We are truly grateful for our new partnership with FUJIFILM Dimatix. We were honored to have been chosen and had the opportunity to work with a wonderful group of individuals who immediately understood the importance of a wish and the power and strength that a wish can give a child. It was moving to watch the fundraising efforts come together and see just how successful this determined group was to help change the life for two very deserving children and their families. Their generosity and newfound passion for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire is impressive and appreciated,” said Nikki Lyons Lahey, director of community outreach, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.

“MCHC is a community owned and operated non-profit health center meeting the health and dental needs of its 5,700 patients, primarily from the towns of Cannan, Enfield, Grafton, Dorchester, and Orange New Hampshire. They accept all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. The donation from FUJIFILM Dimatix will help to offset the over $100,000 of care MCHC has donated to those who needed it,” said Sean Murphy, treasurer, Mascoma Community Health Center, and senior manager, manufacturing systems, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. “Thank you, Fujifilm for helping us help our community!”

