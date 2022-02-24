Over Two-thirds of U.S. Adults Increase Time Spent Gaming

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to greater time spent gaming, with 68% of adults reporting that their play time has increased, according to a new report from Future Publishing, the global platform for specialist media and home to leading games websites Gamesradar+ and PC gamer.



The Gaming Now + Next report highlights that time spent playing video games had significantly increased among women more than men (41% vs 37%). Female respondents specified that more free time had allowed more time for gaming, with nearly two-thirds of women citing this as the principal reason for their changed behavior.

“We have studied consumer behavior in gaming to help us react quickly to the changing demands of our 61 million monthly global gaming readers. It’s clear gaming has become a powerhouse of the entertainment industry and Future’s audiences are spending more time with gaming in the wake of disruption stemming from the pandemic,” said Jason Webby, North American CRO at Future.

The Future report spoke to 1,052 U.S. consumers and found that:

For highly competitive sales of next-gen consoles, aside from price and availability, the main factor in purchase decision was brand loyalty, with 64% of PS5 owners having previously owned a PlayStation and 58% of Xbox Series X or S owners having had an Xbox before.





In the last year a shift has occurred with the majority (58%) now buying games digitally, though a significant number (47%) continue to buy physical copies of games. Walmart is the favored retailer for games purchases, followed by Gamestop.





Online gaming now commands a greater share of the market than offline (49% vs 41%); this has been driven primarily by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming.





On average, people spend 1 hour 24 minutes each day playing mobile games (9.8 hours per week). Women are significantly more likely than men to use their phone or tablet for gaming (71% vs 58%).





When it comes to gaming shows, the majority (54%) watch at least one gaming show, with Future’s own PC Gaming Show being the most popular (31%).





ESports are on the rise and Future readers are significantly more likely to watch ESports than the general population (57% vs 40%).





Future readers are more engaged with their gaming passion, with 98% staying up-to-date with the latest releases and have a higher likelihood of using games as a way to socialize.



“With Future now reaching over 120 million adults online in the U.S. on a monthly basis– 44% of the population– in sectors that include women’s lifestyle and wealth, as well as technology and gaming, our audiences are crucial for gaming brands looking to connect with both veterans and newly-engaged gamers,” Webby said. “We are constantly looking to deliver value for our partners, advertisers and gaming enthusiasts at every stage of the value chain.”

