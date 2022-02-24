Virtual Peaker Launches Gravity Connect™ API

Louisville, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company that empowers modern utilities with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, has launched Gravity Connect™ API, an open-spec API and market enablement tool to connect utility customers, OEMs, and developers to more easily accelerate the deployment of distributed energy resources (DERs).

Virtual Peaker’s cloud-based DER platform—already among the most advanced in the world—now features Gravity Connect API’s near-universal endpoint that can be used by smart device manufacturers to quickly tap into Virtual Peaker’s growing base of utilities and integrate to other third-party services.

The Gravity Connect API is an innovative approach to building and connecting utility programs for the entire industry that:

Offers free, open-source specs for OEM developers, built on best practices learned through years of custom integration work with dozens of open and closed APIs.

Accelerates the deployment of DERs as there is no vendor lock-in with the API. Gravity Connect can be used to drive value and scale for utilities with any DERMS, not just Virtual Peaker’s platform.

Creates strong, flexible, and easy-to-manage two-way integrations that provide all of the telemetry and control needed for utility program participation.

Makes it easy for utilities to request specific manufacturers so they can easily integrate with the Virtual Peaker platform–and offer more device types.

Cost-effectively integrates into the Virtual Peaker platform using the open-source spec for a nominal setup fee and no recurring license or per-device fee.

“The Gravity Connect API makes it easy and efficient to connect devices and bring additional utilities on board with minimal effort. A.O. Smith’s Voltex® smart heat pump and electric water heaters make it easy for our customers to optimize their energy use by taking advantage of renewable energy and cheaper off-peak energy costs,” said Ralph Perez, senior product manager for A.O. Smith. “It was only natural to make the flexible demand response capabilities available to Virtual Peaker’s customers and extend their savings potential as well.”

Customers have long recognized Virtual Peaker for its ability to create strong, flexible, and easy-to-manage two-way integrations.

“The Gravity Connect API modernizes how devices are connected, creating an open-spec market enablement tool for OEMs so they can quickly integrate into our platform, use it to build their own products, or integrate with other DERMS,” said William (Bill) Burke, Virtual Peaker founder, and CEO. “Software developers and project managers love our ability to make their lives easier—and the Gravity Connect API will make these connections even stronger.”

# # #

About Virtual Peaker



Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company based in the United States. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).