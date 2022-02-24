Myriad Genetics Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Updates on Product Performance and Growth Initiatives

Highlights:



Strong business performance despite COVID-19 headwinds

Revenue of $160.8 million in the fourth quarter and $690.6 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 4% and 24%, respectively Excluding revenue from divested businesses, revenue increased 19% for the fourth quarter and 34% for the year

Diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.10) and adjusted EPS of $(0.02) in the fourth quarter of 2021

Ended the quarter with $398.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments



SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company also reiterated financial guidance for 2022 and provided an update on business performance and strategic growth plans.

“With the focus and dedication of our 2,400 teammates, we improved quarterly and annual results despite continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank our entire team for a great year delivering on our mission of advancing the health and well-being of our patients while executing on our transformation and growth plan,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and Chief Executive Officer. “In the fourth quarter we gained traction on our new commercial strategy with new product launches, tech-enabled capabilities, and more customer-centric tools that we believe will provide a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation. However, we also saw an adverse impact from the Omicron variant toward the end of 2021 and into the new year, particularly in our hereditary cancer business.”



Financial and Operational Highlights:

Diagnostic test volumes in the fourth quarter of 2021 of 237,000 were flat year-over-year and decreased 5% sequentially from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding divested businesses, diagnostic test volumes for the quarter increased 13% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. Sequential volumes were impacted by constraints in access to healthcare providers and staffing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereditary cancer volumes for the quarter decreased 9% year-over-year and increased 2% sequentially. Prenatal test volumes in Women's Health for the quarter increased 4% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Tumor profiling test volumes in Oncology for the quarter were flat year-over-year and increased 1% sequentially. Pharmacogenomics test volumes in Mental Health for the quarter increased 63% year-over-year and 8% sequentially.

Overall, average selling price (ASP) in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 10% year-over-year and 1% sequentially after excluding positive revenue adjustments related to better-than-expected cash collections on tests ordered in prior periods. Improvements in ASP across Myriad's product portfolio are primarily due to the benefits realized from investments made in revenue cycle management.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $160.8 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year. Excluding the divested business revenue, RBM, Autoimmune and myPath, quarterly revenue increased 19% year-over-year.

The following table summarizes year-over-year quarterly revenue changes by product category (excluding divested assets):

Three months ended (in millions) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Product revenues: Hereditary Cancer $ 74.8 $ 78.7 (5)% Prenatal 30.1 21.1 43% Pharmacogenomics 29.4 18.0 63% Tumor Profiling 26.5 16.9 57% Total 160.8 134.7 19%

GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 71.5%; adjusted gross margin in the quarter was 71.8%, which increased 170 basis points year-over-year and 10 basis points sequentially.

GAAP total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $158.1 million; adjusted operating expenses in the quarter decreased $6.2 million sequentially to $115.3 million.

GAAP operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(43.1) million, improving $5.1 million year-over-year; adjusted operating income was $0.1 million, increasing $11.4 million year-over year.

Diluted GAAP EPS in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $(0.10), increasing $0.40 year-over-year; adjusted EPS were $(0.02), increasing $0.10 year-over-year.

Ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $398.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments and no debt outstanding.

Business Performance and Highlights:

Women’s Health

The Myriad Women’s Health business serves women of all ancestries by assessing their risk of cancer and offers prenatal testing solutions for those who are pregnant or planning a family. Women’s Health delivered revenue of $64.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 14% year-over-year and an increase of 8% sequentially from the third quarter of 2021.

Hereditary Cancer The new MyRisk ® Hereditary Cancer test with RiskScore ® for all ancestries is part of the company’s mission to increase health equity and make genetic testing more inclusive. Together, MyRisk with RiskScore provides a personalized 5-year and lifetime breast cancer risk assessment for all women, regardless of ancestry – the first of its kind. Myriad Genetics provides a genetically informed breast cancer risk assessment as part of a comprehensive panel – expanding access to genetic testing for more patient populations. More than 91,000 women received a RiskScore assessment in 2021, including over 16,000 women with non-European ancestry. RiskScore results are informed by a combination of genetic markers, clinical and biological variables, personal and family history, and ancestry-specific data. RiskScore is available at no additional cost to women who take the MyRisk test, and we estimate that more than 56% of women qualify for medical management after the company's testing compared to 10% with standard hereditary cancer testing.

Prenatal Myriad Genetics saw another strong quarter from its Prequel™ noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test including proprietary AMPLIFY™ technology, which significantly enhances the test's performance and works to reduce test failure rates so that patients may avoid unnecessary invasive procedures. The company plans to launch a combined prenatal and carrier screening test, FirstGene ® , in 2023. Delivering the clinical value of both Prequel ® and Foresight ® to expecting parents, FirstGene is designed to simplify the NIPS and carrier screening process by requiring only one maternal sample, enabling more patients to get answers faster.



Oncology

Myriad's Oncology business provides hereditary cancer testing, including MyRisk, for patients who have cancer. It also provides tumor profiling products such as the EndoPredict® breast cancer prognostic test, the Prolaris® prostate cancer test, and the MyChoice® CDx companion diagnostic test for predicting response to PARP inhibitors. The Oncology business delivered revenue of $67.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 12% year-over-year and a decrease of 12% sequentially from the third quarter of 2021.

In early 2022, Myriad Genetics will launch Precise ® Tumor for molecular tumor profiling – part of a suite of Precise™ Oncology Solutions that combines the company’s MyRisk germline hereditary cancer testing technology and its MyChoice ® CDx companion diagnostic test with a Myriad tumor profiling test powered by Illumina’s TSO500 technology and run by Intermountain Precision Genomics.

Tumor for molecular tumor profiling – part of a suite of Precise™ Oncology Solutions that combines the company’s MyRisk germline hereditary cancer testing technology and its MyChoice CDx companion diagnostic test with a Myriad tumor profiling test powered by Illumina’s TSO500 technology and run by Intermountain Precision Genomics. With Precise, patients and their healthcare providers will receive one comprehensive solution from one laboratory with one team of scientists interpreting the results, which the company believes significantly improves the quality and ease of use of the results. The combined product offering will be sold through the Myriad Oncology sales force throughout the United States and is expected to be launched this quarter.

Myriad Genetics recently announced plans to develop new genetic testing products for cancer applications in the liquid biopsy Bx and Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) spaces.

The company also announced plans to expand its market leading FDA approved companion diagnostic test, MyChoice CDx, to other indications including breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers for expanded pharma clinical trials and commercial testing.

Mental Health

Myriad’s Mental Health business consists of the GeneSight® psychotropic test that covers 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. GeneSight helps physicians understand how genetic alterations impact patient response to antidepressants and other drugs. In the pharmacogenomics category, GeneSight delivered revenue of $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 63% year-over-year and 22% sequentially from the third quarter of 2021.

GeneSight saw a strong increase in new ordering providers with over 2,900 physicians ordering GeneSight for the first time in the quarter. The total number of ordering physicians increased 7% sequentially. 95% of these providers are ordering through the Company's new online portal.

GeneSight home-based kits now represent approximately 30% of all orders. This number is expected to increase as telehealth becomes a more common alternative to in-person care and as the company expands its telemedicine partnerships.

The Mental Health business has successfully implemented its ongoing commercial transformation with the rightsizing of its field sales force, growing its inside sales force, and executing a robust digital marketing plan to meet patients and clinicians where they are searching for mental health treatments online. Following its successful use in Mental Health, this model is now being extended to other Myriad business units.



Financial Guidance

Below is a table summarizing Myriad's fiscal year 2022 financial guidance:

(in millions,

except per

share amounts) Revenue Gross Margins GAAP OPEX Adjusted OPEX GAAP EPS Adjusted EPS FY 2022 $670 - $700 70% - 72% $556 - $566 $470 - $480 $(0.90) - $(0.70) $0.00 - $0.20

Myriad's fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP guidance begins with the comparable GAAP financial measure and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense ($36.5 million), non-cash amortization associated with acquisitions ($41.0 million) and special items such as costs related to transformation initiatives ($8.5 million). These projections are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks summarized in the safe harbor statement at the end of this press release. The company will provide further details on its business outlook during the conference call today and discuss the fourth-quarter financial results and fiscal year 2022 financial guidance.

Revenue by Product (Unaudited):

Three months ended December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 WH ONC MH Other Total WH ONC MH Other Total % Change Hereditary Cancer $ 33.9 $ 40.9 $ — $ — $ 74.8 $ 35.2 $ 43.5 $ — $ — $ 78.7 (5)% Tumor Profiling — 26.5 — — 26.5 — 16.9 — — 16.9 57% Prenatal 30.1 — — — 30.1 21.1 — — — 21.1 43% Pharmacogenomics — — 29.4 — 29.4 — — 18.0 — 18.0 63% Autoimmune — — — — — — — — 8.9 8.9 (100)% Other — — — — — — — — 0.3 0.3 (100)% Total molecular diagnostic 64.0 67.4 29.4 — 160.8 56.3 60.4 18.0 9.2 143.9 12% Total pharma and clinical — — — — — — — — 10.7 10.7 (100)% Total Revenue $ 64.0 $ 67.4 $ 29.4 $ — $ 160.8 $ 56.3 $ 60.4 $ 18.0 $ 19.9 $ 154.6 4%





Year ended December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 WH ONC MH Other Total WH ONC MH Other Total % Change Hereditary Cancer $ 139.2 $ 177.1 $ — $ — $ 316.3 $ 132.5 $ 151.4 $ — $ 0.5 $ 284.4 11% Tumor Profiling — 120.9 — — 120.9 — 58.2 — 0.2 58.4 107% Prenatal 106.8 — — — 106.8 74.5 — — — 74.5 43% Pharmacogenomics — — 93.7 — 93.7 — — 58.7 — 58.7 60% Autoimmune — — — 28.2 28.2 — — — 35.7 35.7 (21)% Other — — — 0.5 0.5 — — — 1.8 1.8 (72)% Total molecular diagnostic 246.0 298.0 93.7 28.7 666.4 207.0 209.6 58.7 38.2 513.5 30% Total pharma and clinical — — — 24.2 24.2 — — — 43.6 43.6 (44)% Total Revenue $ 246.0 $ 298.0 $ 93.7 $ 52.9 $ 690.6 $ 207.0 $ 209.6 $ 58.7 $ 81.8 $ 557.1 24%

Business Units:

WH = Women’s Health

ONC = Oncology

MH = Mental Health

Product Categories:

Hereditary Cancer - MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx

Tumor Profiling – myChoice CDx, Prolaris, EndoPredict

Prenatal – Foresight, Prequel

Pharmacogenomics – GeneSight

Autoimmune – Vectra

Other – myPath

Pharma and clinical – RBM, COVID-19 testing





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Molecular diagnostic testing $ 160.8 $ 143.9 $ 666.4 $ 513.5 Pharmaceutical and clinical services — 10.7 24.2 43.6 Total revenue 160.8 154.6 690.6 557.1 Costs and expenses: Cost of molecular diagnostic testing 45.8 42.6 185.7 157.9 Cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services — 4.5 11.9 20.3 Research and development expense 16.6 18.2 81.9 73.3 Selling, general, and administrative expense 127.5 137.5 537.8 496.9 Legal charges pending settlement 14.0 — 62.0 — Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — 1.8 98.4 Total costs and expenses 203.9 202.8 881.1 846.8 Operating loss (43.1 ) (48.2 ) (190.5 ) (289.7 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 0.2 0.3 0.7 2.0 Interest expense (0.5 ) (2.9 ) (6.6 ) (11.2 ) Other (0.1 ) 0.4 139.3 15.3 Total other income (expense), net (0.4 ) (2.2 ) 133.4 6.1 Income (loss) before income tax (43.5 ) (50.4 ) (57.1 ) (283.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (35.9 ) (12.5 ) (29.9 ) (59.9 ) Net income (loss) $ (7.6 ) $ (37.9 ) $ (27.2 ) $ (223.7 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — — (0.1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (7.6 ) $ (37.9 ) $ (27.2 ) $ (223.6 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (2.99 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (2.99 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 79.9 75.3 78.0 74.8 Diluted 79.9 75.3 78.0 74.8





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except share information)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258.4 $ 117.0 Marketable investment securities 81.4 33.7 Trade accounts receivable 91.3 89.5 Inventory 15.3 27.1 Prepaid taxes 18.4 108.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20.0 13.7 Total current assets 484.8 389.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 81.8 59.7 Long-term marketable investment securities 59.0 21.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 43.5 40.7 Intangibles, net 404.1 576.5 Goodwill 239.2 329.2 Other assets 8.3 2.3 Total assets $ 1,320.7 $ 1,418.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29.6 $ 20.5 Accrued liabilities 156.5 79.1 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 13.0 13.6 Deferred revenues 5.2 32.7 Total current liabilities 204.3 145.9 Unrecognized tax benefits 27.9 30.5 Long-term deferred taxes 35.8 71.3 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 79.3 50.6 Long-term debt — 224.8 Other long-term liabilities 5.6 14.7 Total liabilities 352.9 537.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 80.0 and 75.4 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 0.8 0.8 Additional paid-in capital 1,226.3 1,109.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5.1 ) (2.3 ) Accumulated deficit (254.2 ) (227.0 ) Total Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders’ equity 967.8 881.0 Non-controlling interest — — Total stockholders' equity 967.8 881.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,320.7 $ 1,418.8





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (27.2 ) $ (223.7 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 62.8 71.4 Non-cash interest expense 1.5 0.7 Non-cash lease expense 12.8 12.7 Stock-based compensation expense 36.3 24.3 Deferred income taxes (32.1 ) (4.8 ) Unrecognized tax benefits (2.6 ) 8.1 Non-cash impact of foreign currency transactions — (1.0 ) Loss on inventory 6.5 — Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 1.8 98.4 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (162.0 ) (1.0 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6.6 ) 6.4 Trade accounts receivable (8.8 ) 28.9 Inventory 1.6 1.3 Prepaid taxes 89.9 (83.7 ) Other assets (4.0 ) (2.3 ) Accounts payable 9.2 (0.6 ) Accrued liabilities 65.7 9.1 Deferred revenue (26.6 ) 28.9 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18.2 (26.9 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (18.0 ) (13.2 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 379.1 21.3 Purchases of marketable investment securities (147.8 ) (15.8 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable investment securities 61.1 69.3 Net cash provided by investing activities 274.4 61.6 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans 91.8 4.0 Payment of tax withheld for common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (11.5 ) (3.9 ) Payment of contingent consideration recognized at acquisition (3.3 ) (0.1 ) Fees associated with refinancing of revolving credit facility (1.2 ) (1.0 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility (226.4 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (150.6 ) (1.0 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (0.6 ) 0.6 Change in cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale — 1.5 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 141.4 35.8 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 117.0 81.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 258.4 $ 117.0

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

for the Three Months and Year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited data in millions, except per share amount)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Gross Margin GAAP Gross Profit (1) $ 115.0 $ 107.5 $ 493.0 $ 378.9 Equity compensation 0.4 0.4 1.4 1.4 Other adjustments — 0.4 1.3 0.5 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 115.4 $ 108.3 $ 495.7 $ 380.8 Adjusted Gross Margin 72% 70% 72% 68% (1) Consists of total revenues less cost of molecular diagnostic testing and cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services from the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $ 158.1 $ 155.7 $ 683.5 $ 668.6 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets (9.8 ) (15.2 ) (50.1 ) (60.7 ) Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — (1.8 ) (98.4 ) Equity compensation (8.0 ) (6.2 ) (34.9 ) (23.0 ) Transformation initiatives (6.0 ) (8.5 ) (24.8 ) (18.1 ) Divestiture-related costs — — (1.8 ) — Legal charges pending settlement (14.0 ) — (62.0 ) — Other adjustments (5.0 ) (6.2 ) (21.4 ) (9.6 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 115.3 $ 119.6 $ 486.7 $ 458.8 (1) Consists of research and development expense, selling, general, and administrative expense, legal charges pending settlement, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges from the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) GAAP Operating Loss $ (43.1 ) $ (48.2 ) $ (190.5 ) $ (289.7 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 9.8 15.2 50.1 60.7 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — 1.8 98.4 Equity compensation 8.4 6.6 36.3 24.4 Transformation initiatives 6.0 8.5 24.8 18.1 Divestiture-related costs — — 1.9 — Legal charges pending settlement 14.0 — 62.0 — Other adjustments 5.0 6.6 22.7 10.1 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.1 $ (11.3 ) $ 9.1 $ (78.0 )





Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (1) GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. Stockholders $ (7.6 ) $ (37.9 ) $ (27.2 ) $ (223.6 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 9.8 15.2 50.1 60.7 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — 1.8 98.4 Equity compensation 8.4 6.6 36.3 24.4 Transformation initiatives 6.0 8.5 24.8 18.1 Gain on sale — — (151.6 ) — Divestiture-related costs — — 14.5 — Legal charges pending settlement 14.0 — 62.0 — Other adjustments 5.0 6.6 21.9 11.2 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (37.2 ) (8.2 ) (31.2 ) (38.8 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (1.6 ) $ (9.2 ) $ 1.4 $ (49.6 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 80.0 75.3 78.0 74.8 Diluted 80.0 75.3 80.2 74.8 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.66 ) Diluted (0.02 ) (0.12 ) 0.02 (0.66 ) (1) To determine Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share, or adjusted EPS.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited data in millions)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operations $ (9.9 ) $ (14.4 ) $ 18.2 $ (26.9 ) Capital expenditures (3.4 ) (6.4 ) (18.0 ) (13.2 ) Free cash flow $ (13.3 ) $ (20.8 ) $ 0.2 $ (40.1 ) Transformation initiatives 6.0 8.5 24.4 18.1 Other adjustments 5.0 6.3 10.2 11.0 Tax impact associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2.6 ) (3.6 ) (7.9 ) (7.4 ) Adjusted Free cash flow $ (4.9 ) $ (9.6 ) $ 26.9 $ (18.4 )

Following is a description of the adjustments made to GAAP financial measures:

Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets – represents recurring amortization charges resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets.

Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges – impairment charges on long-lived assets and goodwill.

Equity compensation – non-cash equity-based compensation provided to Myriad employees and directors.

Transformation initiatives – transitory costs such as consulting and professional fees related to transformation initiatives.

Gain on sale – gain, net of transaction costs, recognized on our divestitures of the Myriad myPath, LLC laboratory, Myriad RBM, Inc. and the Myriad Autoimmune business.

Divestiture-related costs – non-recurring costs associated with our divestitures of the Myriad myPath, LLC laboratory, Myriad RBM, Inc. and the Myriad Autoimmune business.

Legal charges pending settlement — as of December 31, 2021, we accrued $48.0 million for a potential settlement of the qui tam lawsuit against Crescendo Bioscience, LLC (formerly known as Crescendo Bioscience, Inc.) and the company and $14.0 million for settlement of the Abelli lawsuit.

Other adjustments – other one-time non-recurring expenses including expenses related to leadership transition, severance and retention agreements, expenses expected to be reimbursed by insurance, and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions from prior years.

Tax impact associated with non-GAAP adjustments – tax expense/(benefit) due to non-GAAP adjustments, differences between stock compensation recorded for book purposes as compared to the allowable tax deductions, and CARES Act legislation.

