Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Sponsors First Brazilian Obesity Medicine Symposium

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil is sponsoring the Brazilian Society of Obesity Medicine’s first Obesity Medicine Symposium on March 3-6, 2022.

The symposium, which will take place at the Centro South Convention Center in Santa Catarina, is designed to unite educators, wellness organizations, and medical professionals to discuss new techniques and technological advancements in obesity medicine. HempMeds® Brasil chose to sponsor and present at this event to educate people on how cannabidiol (CBD) plays a vital role in our daily wellness routines.

"This is a great opportunity for us to educate people on what CBD is, its potential wellness benefits, and the current research that is being conducted on how CBD can be used by people around the world," said HempMeds® Brasil Managing Director Matheus Patelli. "CBD can be legally imported in Brazil and is subsidized by the Brazilian government for many indications so that people should understand how and why they should be taking it.”

In addition to sponsoring the event, HempMeds® Brasil will be hosting a presentation at the symposium on March 4 about medical cannabis and CBD including the variety of products that exist in Brazil, wellness applications, and legality and safety information.

“We have experienced exceptional operational and revenue growth in Brazil over the past few years and our invitation to sponsor this event is a testament to our strong brand presence there,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “In partnership with some of Brazil’s most prestigious doctors and researchers, we have created long-lasting relationships with Brazilian consumers based upon transparency, education, and trust.”



To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit www.hempmeds.com.br.



About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.



FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.



CONTACT:



Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com