Ovia Health Collaborates With National Birth Equity Collaborative for Black History Month

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovia Health, the only clinically-backed digital family health platform, is collaborating with the National Birth Equity Collaborative (NBEC), an organization committed to optimizing maternal and infant health, in celebration of Black History Month. This is the second year that Ovia and NBEC have worked together. The two organizations partnered on a Black History Month content hub that includes a birth plan series and educational content about birth workers and birth equity designed to empower members of Ovia's community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women die at roughly three times the rate of white women in pregnancy-related deaths.

"Midwives have aided through the birth process across generations and were often the only resource that communities of color had until modern maternal medicine nearly eliminated the practice in the 20th century. Black doulas are stepping in to create an ecosystem of support for families across all socio-economic backgrounds with vital techniques, care, and culturally sensitive resources," said Pamela Abbott, President of Ovia Health. "Working with a birth worker can improve health outcomes, which is why we created this content as a source of much-needed answers for expectant mothers. Every family deserves strong foundational support for their birth journeys."

Resources will live in-app and extend across social and e-blasts. To download Ovia Health's apps, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"NBEC is thrilled to continue our ongoing partnership with Ovia Health and is grateful to have a partner who understands that any effective long-term strategy for ending the Black maternal health crisis must also include engaging birth workers who possess the talent, skill, and empathy that is too often missing from the care that Black mamas and their babies receive during and immediately following labor," said Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, Founder and President of National Birth Equity Collaborative. "As we celebrate Black History Month, NBEC is proud to uplift birth workers—including doulas and midwives—who are on the front lines of the maternal health crisis working to eradicate the harm so often inflicted on Black mamas and their babies."

About Ovia Health

Ovia Health, a Labcorp subsidiary, has served more than 17 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, improve health outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return to work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com.

About National Birth Equity Collaborative (NBEC)

NBEC creates transnational solutions that optimize Black maternal, infant, and reproductive well-being. They shift systems and culture through training, research, technical assistance, policy, advocacy, and community-centered collaboration. For more information, visit National Birth Equity Collaborative.

###

Media Contact

Rachael Valdez

Labcorp

Media@labcorp.com

336-436-8263

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment