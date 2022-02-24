CyberLandr Relocates to Austin, Texas, and Sees Crowdfunding Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream It, Inc., the creator of CyberLandr™, which transforms Tesla's Cybertruck into the ultimate adventure vehicle and mobile tiny home, officially announces it has relocated its research and development facility to Austin, Texas. The move is another milestone in growth momentum for CyberLandr, just on the heels of its December launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine that makes investment in CyberLandr available to everyone. In the few weeks since the announcement, the crowdfunding campaign has quickly raised more than $540,000, and CyberLandr preorders have grown to more than $110 million.

The new Austin facility is located off State Highway 183 in south Austin, just six miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nine miles from Tesla's Austin headquarters and Gigafactory.

"Securing a location in Austin and continuing our equity crowdfunding campaign are essential steps in the development of CyberLandr," said Stream It CEO and co-founder Lance King. "Making this move to Austin and into this facility, along with the investments we're receiving through StartEngine, are allowing us to accelerate prototype development and testing."

CyberLandr recently completed a 3,000-mile field test with its latest prototype and review by Sandy Munro and his team. Munro and Associates has a 30-year track record of helping companies reduce time-to-market research and development, engineering, and manufacturing costs ― all while increasing the quality of products, processes, and systems.

Cyberlandr is currently utilizing a flat-bed pickup truck enhanced with a 12kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 6kW inverter to simulate a Cybertruck during its testing and prototype phase.

CyberLandr enhances each user's lifestyle by transforming Tesla's Cybertruck into a mobile tiny home, equipped with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and office when deployed. This structure disappears completely within the bed (or "vault") of the Cybertruck when stowed.

This functionality results in zero additional aerodynamic drag, minimizing its effect on range. This also means that, unlike other RVs, Cybertruck with CyberLandr can access more places on and off-road — allowing it to fit in normal parking spaces, traverse drive-thrus, and fit in parking garages and home garages.

CyberLandr is a product of Stream It®, the developer of the first mobile-capable, real-time analytics platform that uses AI to transform video and sensor data into business intelligence. To learn more or reserve your own CyberLandr, visit www.cyberlandr.com.

