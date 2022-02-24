HSI Sensing is Aggressively Growing Skilled Workforce to Meet Reed Switch Market Demands

CHICKASHA, Okla., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded as Hermetic Switch Inc., HSI Sensing is an international manufacturing company based in Oklahoma, that designs, develops and manufactures reed switches, proximity sensors and other sensing technologies. With the help of its core staff of approximately 170 employees, HSI proudly ships their American made products to customers around the world.

"Prior to the pandemic, we were already anticipating significant production growth for 2022," said Travis Posey, Vice President of Business Development, HSI Sensing. "To meet this uptick in demand head-on, we broke ground in 2021 and now we're excited to announce the recent completion of our new 25,000 SF building. This additional facility will allow HSI Sensing to expand its current operations."

The new facility is a logical and necessary step toward strengthening HSI Sensing's position as a global competitor. This facility will also house Genisco Filter Corp, an HSI Sensing subsidiary that designs and manufactures of some of the best EMI/RFI filters in the world.

"Now that we have the space, we need the people," said Posey. "Management is actively on-boarding new hires to handle our ever-increasing order volume. We've also implemented a 3rd work shift to allow production to operate around the clock."

Individuals seeking employment with HSI Sensing should contact the hiring agency, Cherokee Temps at (405) 224-1482. The hiring agency can also be reached through their website at https://cherokee-temps.com. HSI Sensing is hiring for permanent positions and is accepting both full-time and part-time applicants. Robust benefit packages include health insurance, paid time off, flexible shift selections and more.

Headquartered in Chickasha, Oklahoma, HSI Sensing (Hermetic Switch, Inc.) is the innovative leader in the engineering and precision manufacturing of custom reed switches and other sensing technologies. As the industry experts, they solve problems for customers presented with challenging design applications and work to ensure the development of solution-based products of unmatched quality and design. All HSI products are made in the U.S.A.

Since 1968, HSI Sensing, an ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100 registered company, has been the premier choice for custom and standard reed switches, proximity sensors, and other sensing technologies for an array of industries including fluid control devices, reed relays, implantable medical devices, aerospace, heavy equipment, communications, transportation and more. Their products are used in a variety of applications including commercial and military jet engines, security systems, commercial lawn mowers, external defibrillators, space station equipment, animal tracking and more.

HSI Sensing is a privately held company wholly owned by the employees.

