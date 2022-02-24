Escambia County, FL resumes partnership with GovDeals to sell island properties

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escambia County, FL has again selected GovDeals to sell undeveloped vacant lots of residential real estate on Innerarity Island within Pensacola, FL. This sale will feature four island properties exclusively at auction on GovDeals until March 1, 2022. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets, including real estate and equipment, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide.



Innerarity Island, located in Northwest Florida, is a private island community near Perdido Key, Florida. The single entrance to the island is located just off State Road 292 on Innerarity Point Road, just before the Theo Baars Bridge leading to Perdido Key. Innerarity Island is surrounded by Perdido Bay, Old River and the Intracoastal Waterway, and is known for its natural resources and a healthy abundance of wildlife. The community features a park and picnic area near the water.

Although the lots are vacant, construction for a new water system has been completed and new sewer system construction is underway. The sewer improvement is expected to be funded in conjunction with a Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU). The assessment per resident has not been determined at this time.

Escambia County has been able to successfully utilize the GovDeals platform to attract serious real estate buyers from around the United States to their more rural areas. Over the last 18 months, the county has sold 25 other residential properties, accumulating nearly $850,000 in revenue for their constituents. Properties sold on GovDeals are often repurposed by the winning buyer, helping to revitalize the area and further benefit the community.

Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the uninhabited island properties prior to placing any bids. In order to bid on any of this land or any asset on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

