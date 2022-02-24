Healixa Secures $15,000,000 In Order Indications For Its Global AquaDuct™ Units In Central America

New York, NY & Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that further to the Company’s February 3, 2022 press release, it has secured Indications of Interest to order 1,000 Global AquaDuct™ units (the “IOI”) from WATERisLIFE for projects located in Central America. This IOI, representing approximately $15,000,000 USD is the first IOI secured for Global AquaDuct™ units. WATERisLIFE works closely with nonprofit partners, local governments, and community organizations to ensure that households, schools, orphanages, and medical facilities have access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene programs



According to the World Bank report "Study of Urbanization in Central America: Opportunities of an Urban Central America", it is expected that in the next generation, 70% of the population will live in cities, compared to the current 59%. This leads to unprecedented challenges, among which water supply and sanitation are among the most urgent. For example, in Guatemala Approximately 90 percent of the water in Guatemala is contaminated. Many people are left with water sources that cause disease and sickness. Another example is Mexico City where weak infrastructure and climate change are challenging Mexico City’s ability to provide clean and adequate water to residents. Water supply in Mexico City comes from an underground aquifer that is being drained at an irreplaceable rate. As the aquifer is drained, Mexico City is sinking downwards rapidly at twenty inches per year.



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, "This is an exciting initial indication for our Global AquaDuct™ product and begins to highlight the demand and need for this product. We are very grateful that WATERisLIFE has chosen our solution to assist them in their goal of bringing clean potable water throughout the world. We are eager to get these 1,000 units produced and help the people of Central America.”



Healixa’s AWH technology is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using solar power. AWH is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide several hundreds of liters of potable water a day with a Global AquaDuct™ unit. Healixa estimates that solar panel components will make up approximately 2.5% of the Global AquaDuct™ unit production costs and has recently signed a definitive solar component supply agreement with Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC: SIRC) to supply the solar components.



David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), added: “We are very excited to see the strong initial demand for the Global AquaDuct™ units. We believe this initial indication will be the first of many, representing an incredible opportunity for both of our companies. I look forward to supplying Healixa with an estimated $300,000 in solar components for these future orders, enabling sustainably produced, clean water in Central America.”



About Healixa, Inc.



Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com.



About WATERisLIFE



WATERisLIFE's goal is to provide 1 billion people safe drinking water. Through its clean water projects, WATERisLIFE ensures that households, schools, orphanages, and medical facilities have access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene programs. WATERisLIFE works closely with nonprofit partners, local governments, and community organizations to create sizeable impact. For more information, please visit www.WATERisLIFE.com.



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.



Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.’s broad array of solutions includes sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit www.solarintegratedroofing.com.



Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



