Iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl Selects Mobivity SmartMessage to Tap into the Power of Connecting with Guests through Text

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Chili Day, Washington, D.C. landmark Ben’s Chili Bowl today announced it has selected Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, to make it easier to connect with its guests on the device they use the most. Mobivity SmartMessage helps restaurants use one-to-one text messaging to communicate with guests.



Founded in 1958, Ben’s Chili Bowl is an inter-generational family business whose world-famous Original Half Smokes, Angus Beef Burgers, Veggie Dogs & Burgers, and 4 types of Chili have made it a D.C. landmark and destination frequented by a who’s who list of famous historical and political figures and celebrities. Thanks to its iconic status, Ben’s Chili Bowl’s original U Street location is also a frequent stop on D.C. tourism tours, so the recent addition of nationwide delivery is another opportunity to delight fans across the U.S.

Guests who text the word BENSCHILIDAY to the CHILI (24454) short code, will be added to the Ben’s Chili Bowl text program for news about the original U Street and H Street locations, as well as nationwide delivery. Separately, guests can join Ben’s Chili Bowl’s loyalty program by visiting BensChili.com/rewards to be opted into the text program.

“It is an honor to work with a celebrity brand like Ben’s Chili Bowl that is diversifying its communication channels to reach guests wherever they are,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to mark National Chili Day by helping kick off this program which will help Ben’s Chili Bowl connect with guests on a one-to-one level.”

Mobivity SmartMessage with patented Trusted Redemption™ technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate-wide and at the local franchise level.

About Ben’s Chili Bowl

Ben’s Chili Bowl is an inter-generational family business that has served up its world-famous half smokes and other favorites to U.S. President Barack Obama, civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X and scores of celebrities ranging from Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon to Bono and Bruno Mars to Kevin Durant and Serena Williams. More recent celebrity guests include Kevin Hart, Chance the Rapper, DJ Khalid, and Dave Chapelle. The restaurant is so steeped in the nation’s culture that it has an official historian and its own archive at George Washington University’s Gelman Library. Ben and Virginia Ali opened the original Ben’s Chili Bowl at 1213 U Street in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22, 1958.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

