STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 FEBRUARY 2022





Oma Savings Bank Plc completes repurchase of own shares

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) has completed the repurchase programme of the company’s own shares, which started on 17 September 2021 and ended on 24 February 2022. During this period, a total of 198,300 own shares were repurchased for an average price of EUR 16.2543 per share. The amount corresponds to approximately 0.7% of the Company's total share amount of 30,150,188 shares. The shares were repurchased at a price formed in public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or at a price otherwise formed in the market. The shares were repurchased on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2021. The shares were acquired to implement a share-based incentive scheme for key persons.

Following the repurchase, OmaSp holds a total of 210,000 of its own shares.





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.