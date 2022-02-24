XPRIZE Launches the Racial Equity Alliance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPRIZE is a trusted, proven platform for impact that leverages the power of competition to catalyze innovation and accelerate a more hopeful future by incentivizing radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity.

XPRIZE inspires and empowers a global community of problem-solvers to positively impact our world by crowdsourcing solutions through large-scale incentivized competitions, tackling the world's grandest challenges in exploration, environment and human equity.

The REA broadens this mission with a commitment to dismantling structural inequity, especially as it relates to the Black Community. Alliance partners represent multiple industries across the private sector, government, academia, and philanthropy. Together the REA is working to accelerate the social change necessary to unlock human potential.

The REA welcomes new partners from around the United States to join this innovative platform of work. Likewise, The REA invites interested individuals and organizations to register for the Ideas Competition, presented by Intel, which is a four-month, $50,000 competition to generate ideas for future XPRIZE competitions with the goal of advancing education equity in the United States.

The Ideas Competition officially kicks off on February 24, 2022. Highlighting the reality that bright ideas can and do come from anyone, anywhere, this Ideas Competition and future competition concepts that result will put millions of dollars behind innovative, actionable ideas to fix what's broken.

Learn more at https://www.xprize.org/alliances/racialequity.

###

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is a global future-positive movement of over 1M people and rising, delivering truly radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity. For over 25 years, XPRIZE has used competitions as the most efficient way to leverage philanthropic investment for impact and an exponential return, in some cases multiplying prize purses 10x - 50x. The first-ever XPRIZE competition, the $10 Million Ansari XPRIZE for sub-orbital spaceflight, captured the world's imagination and catalyzed a multi-billion-dollar commercial private space industry. XPRIZE most recently made headlines by launching the largest incentive prize in history, $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal funded by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation on Earth Day 2021, with a goal to rebalance Earth's carbon cycle. In total, XPRIZE has launched 25 competitions with more than $293 Million in prize purses. Join XPRIZE to help create a better future for everyone, everywhere.

MOJO Marketing + PR

(e) mhjones@mojomktg.com

(p) 615-307-1438

Related Images











Image 1: Equity Starts With You









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment