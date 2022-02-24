ENSU – Extraordinary General Meeting Held

Pursuant to the Notice of 3 February 2022, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today, 24 February 2022. All proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders. The minutes from the Meeting are attached and will also be made available on the Company’s website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

