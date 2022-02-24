Sid Viswanathan Appointed as Truepill CEO

Viswanathan co-founded the company in 2016 and previously served as President



Appointment ushers in new growth phase for Truepill following $142M Series D, $1.6B valuation, and launch of innovative suite of COVID-19 solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy infrastructure to transform consumer healthcare, today announced the appointment of Sid Viswanathan as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company in its next phase of growth. Viswanathan has served as President of Truepill since he co-founded the company in 2016 and will assume day-to-day operations, effective immediately. Umar Afridi, Truepill co-founder and former CEO, will continue to support the company in a strategy-focused capacity and through his seat on Truepill's board of directors.

Truepill was founded with a mission to transform consumer healthcare. The company shipped its first prescription in 2016 and has since expanded its services to include telehealth, diagnostics and pharmacy — making Truepill the only company to deliver all elements of digital healthcare within one platform. Truepill now works with a range of industry leaders — from disruptive consumer health brands to the nation's largest health plans and life sciences companies — to create innovative solutions that deliver convenient and accessible care to consumers.

Viswanathan’s appointment continues a period of transformative growth for Truepill:

Closed a $142 million Series D funding round, with a $1.6 billion valuation. With the new investment, Truepill is focused on extending its reach and deploying its services across all facets of healthcare, working with health plans, health brands, life sciences companies, health systems, government agencies, employer groups, school systems and more.

funding round, with a $1.6 billion valuation. Launched three ground-breaking COVID-19 digital health solutions: COVID-19 testing platform that provides a flexible, scalable solution, enabling organizations to meet all of their COVID-19 test purchasing, reporting and program management needs through a single platform. COVID-19 virtual care platform that provides patients with on-demand telehealth consults and next-day home delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral medication. COVID-19 test coverage platform that enables insurers and commercial health plans to meet government reimbursement requirements, increasing access to over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests and mitigating community spread.

To date, Truepill has processed more than two million diagnostic tests, shipped over 10 million prescriptions, and facilitates up to 50,000 telehealth visits per week.



“Sid’s leadership and vision are transforming the digital health space, pioneering a long overdue shift to consumer-centric care,” said Annie Lamont, Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT, Truepill Board of Directors. “We know that Truepill is just getting started, and look forward to their continued success as Sid leads the company through its next phase of growth.”

Viswanathan started his career in Johnson & Johnson’s Global Operations Leadership Development program, working in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors. He went on to found CardMunch, a business-card scanning app that was acquired by LinkedIn. After its acquisition, Viswanathan joined LinkedIn as Product Manager and saw CardMunch named one of Time Magazine’s Best Apps of 2012. Long a proponent for equitable access to healthcare, and seeing the need for a more connected, convenient care experience, Sid co-founded Truepill in 2016 with the core belief that technology could revolutionize healthcare by putting the patient front and center for the first time.

“From the very beginning, our vision has been to create a world where healthcare is accessible and convenient for everyone, “ said Viswanathan. “I’m honored to continue deepening Truepill’s work, partnering with industry leading organizations to create solutions that raise the bar for consumer expectations and empower everyone with access to the care they deserve.”

About Truepill:

Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare, connecting telehealth, diagnostic, and pharmacy infrastructure to create innovative solutions for leading companies. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care to consumers and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill’s expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP and Digital Pharmacy Accreditation. Learn more at www.truepill.com.

