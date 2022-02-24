ENSU - Key information relating to reverse share split and change of ISIN

Reference is made to the reverse share split that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the “Company”) today, 24 February 2022.
Please note the following key information for the reverse share split:
Date on which the corporate action was made public: 3 February 2022
Reverse split ratio: 9 old shares give 1 new share
Last day including right: 9 March 2022
Ex-date: 10 March 2022
Record date: 11 March 2022
Date of approval: 24 February 2022
In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN.
Please note the following information for the change of ISIN:
Issuer: Ensurge Micropower ASA
Previous ISIN: NO0010299068
New ISIN: NO0012450008
Date of ISIN change: 10 March 2022
For further information, please contact:
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of Continuing Obligations in the Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II.