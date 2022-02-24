Osisko Windfall Drilling Continues to Intercept High Grade

449 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 128 intercepts in 54 drill holes (6 from surface, 48 from underground) and 20 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined January 2022 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated January 10, 2022). The expansion intercepts are located outside the January 2022 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s drill results reinforce Windfall’s strong upside. We continue to be successful with our expansion drilling as illustrated by four new intercepts which expand Triple Lynx wireframe 3172 100 meters to the east as well as our headline hole from the Lynx hanging wall area. Infill drilling is continuing to intercept grade and width where anticipated, with the purpose of converting inferred blocks to the measured and indicated categories in support of the feasibility study to be completed later this year.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 449 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in WST-21-0935; 56.5 g/t Au over 6.9 metres in OSK-W-21-1949-W13; 52.7 g/t Au over 6.5 metres in OSK-W-21-1963-W10; 124 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in OSK-W-21-2601 and 21.8 g/t Au over 8.9 metres in OSK-W-21-2540-W7. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Au (g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-1871-W1498.4500.42.013.1 CA2_2225

Caribou

including499.0499.40.465.3 
OSK-W-21-1949-W101073.01075.62.642.035.2LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including1073.81074.70.9120100
OSK-W-21-1949-W131081.51088.46.956.537.7LX4_3404

Lynx 4

including1081.51082.20.7284100
OSK-W-21-1949-W151095.51100.65.125.314.0LX4_3404

Lynx 4

including1096.51097.00.5216100
OSK-W-21-1949-W16650.0656.06.04.20 LXM_3353

Lynx

including653.7654.00.316.2 
 737.6742.34.724.1 LXM_3345

Lynx

including738.1739.00.971.3 
OSK-W-21-1963-W101317.71324.26.552.740.1LX4_3449

Lynx 4

including1320.11321.11.0182100
OSK-W-21-2512-W3667.4669.42.08.09 UDD_4128

Underdog

including668.3668.60.317.5 
 748.0750.02.04.74 UDD_4104

Underdog

including748.0748.40.422.0 
 774.0776.12.19.36 UDD_4106

Underdog

including775.7776.10.447.0 
OSK-W-21-2531-W3815.0817.02.025.4 UDD_4135Underdog
 820.3826.05.79.27 UDD_4121

Underdog

including820.3820.80.551.4 
OSK-W-21-2544-W1769.6776.36.714.7 TLX_3171



Triple Lynx



including771.7772.00.355.0 
and772.0772.50.569.4 
OSK-W-21-2544-W3767.3770.43.116.7 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including768.0768.70.752.2 
OSK-W-21-2578585.8588.02.27.90 UDD_4128

Underdog

including587.0587.30.333.5 
OSK-W-21-2640-W1649.2652.02.84.85 CA2_2262Caribou
OSK-W-21-26461046.41054.37.95.66 TLX_3158

Triple Lynx

including1047.11048.00.913.8 
WST-21-0708617.2619.52.38.56 LX4_3448

Lynx 4

including619.2619.50.363.6 
WST-21-0878184.4186.52.115.7 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including186.2186.50.362.6 
 190.0192.12.120.8 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including191.6192.10.587.3 
WST-21-0879367.0369.12.17.16 TLX_3167Triple Lynx
WST-21-0881A297.6301.74.112.311.5LSW_3556

Lynx SW

including299.0299.30.3111100
WST-21-0883283.7286.02.36.96 LSW_3500

Lynx SW

including284.8285.20.437.8 
WST-21-0894B305.2307.42.242.024.7LSW_3501

Lynx SW

including306.1306.50.4195100
WST-21-0896521.7523.92.26.87 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including522.7523.00.349.2 
WST-21-0897A345.6351.15.56.72 TLX_3131

Triple Lynx

including350.3351.10.822.5 
 522.0524.42.44.06 LX4_3403

Lynx 4

including522.0522.40.420.7 
 545.0547.02.016.9 LX4_3104Lynx 4
 660.0662.02.049.126.6LX4_3448

Lynx 4

including660.8661.10.3250100
WST-21-0905C323.0325.02.027.9 TLX_3166Triple Lynx
 464.7466.82.17.18 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including464.7465.10.421.9 
WST-21-0908C529.5531.72.230.319.0LX4_3404

Lynx 4

including530.0530.40.4163100
 554.3557.63.321.518.5LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including554.3554.80.5120100
WST-21-0911546.7549.02.310.3 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including547.6547.90.371.1 
WST-21-0912497.0499.02.06.09 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including497.4498.00.619.8 
WST-21-0914313.9315.92.04.68 LSW_3556Lynx SW
WST-21-0919366.3368.62.38.97 TLX_3167

Triple Lynx

including368.0368.60.633.6 
 425.6427.82.28.84 TLX_3165

Triple Lynx

including426.0426.80.823.7 
WST-21-0924A44.947.02.116.7 LXM_3303

Lynx

including45.445.90.567.1 
 64.066.12.142.824.6LXM_3336

Lynx

including64.064.50.5177100
WST-21-0927512.0514.02.010.6 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including512.6513.10.535.0 
 720.7725.04.320.7 LX4_3412

Lynx 4

including723.0724.01.050.9 
WST-21-0928264.4266.82.49.03 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
WST-21-0931313.3315.32.027.4 TLX_3131Triple Lynx
 527.0529.02.013.3 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including527.7528.00.367.6 
WST-21-0932204.8207.83.049.936.8LHW_3207

Lynx HW

including207.1207.80.7156100
WST-21-0933A712.4716.44.010.0 LX4_3412Lynx 4
WST-21-0935160.7164.63.911.4 LXM_3388

Lynx

including160.7161.50.847.6 
WST-21-0936A338.3340.52.24.80 TLX_3133

Triple Lynx

including339.6340.50.911.3 
 436.5439.53.03.96 TLX_3165Triple Lynx
WST-21-093796.098.22.25.40 LXM_3371

Lynx

including97.197.50.429.0 
WST-21-0943302.8305.02.27.80 TLX_3153

Triple Lynx

including303.7304.20.518.2 
WST-21-0946326.0330.14.120.4 TLX_3131

Triple Lynx

including329.6330.10.575.2 
WST-21-0948454.9457.02.15.64 LX4_3416Lynx 4
WST-21-0957B260.2263.02.86.71 LHW_3203



Lynx HW



including261.0261.30.319.6 
and261.7262.00.314.4 
 276.0281.05.04.51 LHW_3215

Lynx HW

including280.0281.01.011.1 
WST-21-0958A518.6520.62.020.1 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including518.6519.30.757.3 
WST-21-0960535.0537.02.03.85 LX4_3404

Lynx 4

including536.2537.00.88.84 
 563.7565.82.111.6 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including564.6565.20.640.1 
 570.4572.42.011.7 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including571.0571.60.637.3 
WST-21-096280.883.02.26.54 LXM_3307

Lynx

including81.581.80.347.4 
 466.0468.02.010.7 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including466.6466.90.359.3 
WST-21-0963168.5170.62.183.747.4LXM_3388

Lynx

including169.4170.00.6227100
 468.1470.12.010.7 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including469.0469.50.525.5 
WST-21-0964336.0338.02.09.93 TLX_3131Triple Lynx
WST-21-0965A315.0317.02.06.74 TLX_3131Triple Lynx
WST-21-0968194.2196.22.04.64 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
 217.0219.02.04.21 TLX_3169Triple Lynx
WST-21-0970173.3175.32.019.0 LXM_3388

Lynx

including173.3173.70.494.2 
 261.4263.42.011.8 LHW_3224

Lynx HW

including261.4261.90.539.2 
WST-21-097158.561.02.55.56 LXM_3339Lynx
 338.2341.33.14.19 TLX_3166Triple Lynx
WST-21-0979201.0203.02.015.615.3TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including202.7203.00.3103100
 231.4235.64.25.40 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including231.4231.70.348.5 
WST-21-0980180.5182.62.110.1 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including180.5180.90.452.6 
 329.0331.02.04.37 TLX_3131

Triple Lynx

including329.8330.20.415.9 
WST-21-0981167.0169.02.04.51 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
WST-21-0983205.0207.22.24.21 TLX_3154

Triple Lynx

including206.8207.20.419.3 
 249.0251.02.03.63 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
WST-21-098746.348.82.56.65 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
WST-21-0993153.2155.72.53.63 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including155.4155.70.38.11 
 177.5180.73.24.62 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including177.5177.90.415.1 
and180.0180.70.711.5 
 215.0217.02.04.71 TLX_3175

Triple Lynx

including216.5217.00.511.3 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CA2 = Caribou, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LXM = Lynx Main, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, and UDD = Underdog.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Au (g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-1871-W1864.0866.02.016.2 UDD

Underdog

including864.4865.00.653.4 
OSK-W-21-1871-W3849.0851.52.55.51 UDD

Underdog

including851.0851.50.520.5 
OSK-W-21-2512-W2539.9543.03.13.66 CAECaribou
OSK-W-21-2540-W7963.7972.68.921.819.4TLX_3158

Triple Lynx

including966.1966.60.5142100
 1111.01113.02.08.46 TLXTriple Lynx
 1125.01127.42.43.55 TLXTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2540-W9923.0925.22.210.9 TLX

Triple Lynx

including923.8924.30.545.4 
 965.5967.82.324.821.8TLX_3158

Triple Lynx

including967.5967.80.3123100
OSK-W-21-2540-W10990.3992.72.417.6 TLX_3158Triple Lynx
 1132.01134.02.05.57 TLX_3172Triple Lynx
 1144.01146.02.07.90 TLX_3172Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2540-W11992.7995.02.323.9 TLX_3158

Triple Lynx

including993.1994.11.053.3 
OSK-W-21-2587-W2527.5529.62.13.59 LXM

Lynx

including527.5527.90.413.6 
OSK-W-21-2601992.7995.32.612438.5TLX_3158

Triple Lynx

including994.2994.90.7418100
OSK-W-21-2601-W2883.9886.02.110.5 TLX

Triple Lynx

including883.9884.50.636.6 
 978.3981.12.832.6 TLX_3158Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2601-W3944.0946.02.013.0 TLX_3158Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2635297.0299.02.013.9 CAE

Caribou

including297.0298.01.027.7 
OSK-W-21-2636712.0714.32.33.52 UDD

Underdog

including714.0714.30.312.4 
OSK-W-21-2637569.0571.02.031.3 CAE

Caribou

including570.2571.00.877.8 
WST-21-0708239.0241.32.311.0 TLX

Triple Lynx

including240.0240.70.735.8 
WST-21-0754150.6153.83.26.83 LXM

Lynx

including152.5152.90.421.4 
WST-21-0913150.9153.02.115.9 LXM

Lynx

including150.9151.70.841.6 
WST-21-0914384.5387.02.56.59 LSW

Lynx SW

including385.2385.80.626.8 
WST-21-0927398.0400.02.04.78 TLXTriple Lynx
WST-21-0929B193.6196.02.430.3 TLX

Triple Lynx

including194.7195.20.569.5 
WST-21-0931456.1459.13.09.87 TLXTriple Lynx
WST-21-0935265.7268.02.344917.5LHW

Lynx HW

including266.6267.00.42580100
WST-21-0936A398.0400.12.13.99 TLXTriple Lynx
WST-21-0943153.8156.02.24.87 LXM

Lynx

including154.1154.70.616.6 
WST-21-0944258.0260.22.24.05 LHWLynx HW
WST-21-0960402.2404.52.35.59 LX4

Lynx 4

including402.2402.60.421.5 
WST-21-0962187.0189.02.014.5 LXM

Lynx

including188.0188.40.452.1 
 402.0404.02.018.9 TLXTriple Lynx
 419.0421.22.28.19 TLX

Triple Lynx

including419.9420.40.535.1 
 639.0641.32.36.98 LX4Lynx 4
WST-21-0964312.3314.72.47.87 TLX

Triple Lynx

including313.7314.20.533.9 
WST-21-0966371.0373.12.13.45 LHW_3233

Lynx HW

including372.5372.80.321.4 
WST-21-0969331.0333.02.04.65 TLX

Triple Lynx

including331.0332.01.09.21 
 480.0482.12.14.36 LX4Lynx 4
 536.8539.02.211.5 LX4

Lynx 4

including536.8537.81.025.0 
WST-21-0971467.0469.02.07.40 LX4

Lynx 4

including467.0467.90.916.3 
 479.0482.03.04.82 LX4Lynx 4
WST-21-0981192.4195.32.97.36 TLX

Triple Lynx

including192.4193.00.624.2 
WST-21-0993160.0162.12.112.7 TLX

Triple Lynx

including161.1162.11.026.1 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CAE = Caribou, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LSW = Lynx Southwest, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, and UDD = Underdog.

Drill hole location

Hole No.Azimuth
(°)		Dip
(°)		Length
(m)		UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-21-1871-W1331-56111945249654343974022475
OSK-W-21-1871-W3331-5690645249654343974022475
OSK-W-21-1949-W10105-57131745344054354794013825
OSK-W-21-1949-W13105-57121245344054354794013825
OSK-W-21-1949-W15105-57130545344054354794013825
OSK-W-21-1949-W16105-57101445344054354794013825
OSK-W-21-1963-W10123-58145145376154358164014275
OSK-W-21-2512-W2331-5483445244854344654002475
OSK-W-21-2512-W3331-5481945244854344654002475
OSK-W-21-2531-W3344-62132945256654344154032550
OSK-W-21-2540-W7117-60115245346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2540-W9117-60134945346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2540-W10117-60118145346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2540-W11117-60102845346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2544-W1128-50114045296054355394193425
OSK-W-21-2544-W3128-5081045296054355394193425
OSK-W-21-2578350-5394245217854343973992200
OSK-W-21-2587-W2127-59116745335054356734183850
OSK-W-21-2601125-61150045342554356574133900
OSK-W-21-2601-W2125-61150045342554356574133900
OSK-W-21-2601-W3125-61130545342554356574133900
OSK-W-21-2635327-5670845268454344754022675
OSK-W-21-2636337-5280145249954346194032575
OSK-W-21-2637140-5974745276854353124063150
OSK-W-21-2640-W1336-5873745268354343514022625
OSK-W-21-2646109-58127245332654356484133800
WST-21-0708134-406704533745435296-263675
WST-21-0754151-442204533565435272163650
WST-21-0878128-407114533755435297-263675
WST-21-0879139-447244532585435209963525
WST-21-0881A147-5745745310554350652313325
WST-21-0883126-5939345310554350652313325
WST-21-0894B132-5241745295554350042533175
WST-21-0896140-477414532585435209963525
WST-21-0897A127-426994533755435297-263675
WST-21-0905C141-5251145322154351211353450
WST-21-0908C122-446644535065435326-903800
WST-21-0911121-446354535075435332-483800
WST-21-0912141-416404532585435209963525
WST-21-0913138-495944533225435236543600
WST-21-0914148-5950245310554350662313325
WST-21-0919141-465974532575435209963525
WST-21-0924A151-2913845331454351641243550
WST-21-0927146-487514533215435235543600
WST-21-0928154-703914535075435327-73800
WST-21-0929B115-467714535065435327-903800
WST-21-0931144-506034533215435235543600
WST-21-0932136-263604534615435326323775
WST-21-0933A131-5273345322254351211353450
WST-21-0935132-102834534625435326333775
WST-21-0936A137-485704532575435209963525
WST-21-0937147-2512745331454351641243550
WST-21-0943151-553884535075435327-73800
WST-21-0944116-83254534625435326333775
WST-21-0946168-514034535075435327-73800
WST-21-0948136-315834533745435296-263675
WST-21-0957B120-93064534625435326333775
WST-21-0958A141-495794533215435235543600
WST-21-0960116-426004535065435327-903800
WST-21-0962132-4968545322254351221353450
WST-21-0963121-365434535075435333-473800
WST-21-0964127-386844533745435297-263675
WST-21-0965A141-493444535075435327-73800
WST-21-0966145-283904534615435326323775
WST-21-0968183-482434533585435296-1483675
WST-21-0969133-526394533215435235543600
WST-21-0970117-345194535075435333-473800
WST-21-0971139-6261545322254351211353450
WST-21-0979178-552554533585435296-1493675
WST-21-0980131-386814533745435297-263675
WST-21-0981174-512584533585435296-1493675
WST-21-0983176-592794533585435297-1493675
WST-21-0987154-4734534405435223-1573700
WST-21-0993191-282314533575435296-1483675

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date  of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,500 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

