LinkedIn Live Event: You Have Your Secure Score, Now What?

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced it is hosting, along with cyber security partner BlueVoyant, a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The episode—"Ask an Expert: You Have Your Secure Score, Now What?”—will engage business and IT leaders to learn the best way to understand their Secure Score and how they can improve it, while maximizing their organization’s Microsoft license investment.



This episode follows the LinkedIn Live event on February 17, 2022: Secure Score for Microsoft 365 + Defender, Why Should I Care?.

Cloud Security experts Mark Imhoff, John Nykaza and Craig Wilson—all of System Soft, and BlueVoyant's Micah Heaton will share how organizations are tightening their security through Secure Score, and improving their overall security posture.

The panel will also discuss BlueVoyant’s use of Azure Sentinel Cyber Risk Management and Digital Risk Protection—sophisticated and comprehensive data collections and analytics solutions—to deliver scalable, end-to-end, external cyber security protection.

Register to attend and learn from these Cloud Security experts how to:

Gain a deeper understanding of your Secure Score

Improve your Secure Score through recommended actions

Maximize your organization’s Microsoft license investment



To attend this live Ask an Expert episode, click on the event page link here.

What: You Have Your Secure Score, Now What?

Experts: Mark Imhoff, Head of Security Practices, System Soft; John Nykaza, Senior Security Analyst, System Soft; Craig Wilson, Senior Security Architect, System Soft; Micah Heaton, Director of Microsoft Security Solutions, BlueVoyant

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 3, 2022

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $175 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.