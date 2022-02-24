Testosterone Injections – Free New Step By Step Guide From Secrets of Bodybuilding

VENICE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bodybuilding trainer, and award winning bodybuilding blogger Victor Brock has produced a new free step by step testosterone injections downloadable guide helping testosterone patients who are aimlessly buying testosterone cypionate from online steroid for sale sites.

When interviewed why his site secretsofbodybuilding.org would produce such a guide, he answers, “People are seeking testosterone online without the medical advice of a doctor. They have no knowledge of testosterone deficiency, symptoms of low testosterone, prostate cancer, how to perform testosterone injections, intramuscular injections, what amounts of testosterone to use, adverse effects, blood clots, long term use, and most don’t even know if their testosterone levels are low or high.”

He adds, “Sex drive and muscle mass is what they are seeking, especially for the older crowd.”

While doctor prescriptions for TRT or testosterone replacement therapy have exploded in recent years, the cost of these prescriptions are astronomically high for the average testosterone patient, ranging in the $200.00 USD and above cost per month.

Victor explains, “Men’s clinics have become more popular than going to your endo or doctor. They make the process much easier. However, the cost of most of those clinics are even more expensive than visiting your regular doctor, ranging from $300.00 to $500.00 USD per month.”

“That’s why people who aren’t even testosterone patients yet are flooding to steroid for sale sites. They will save themselves thousands of dollars per year in expenses. But they are without guidance”

Victor explains he still recommends getting these vital things checked even if you are buying testosterone cypionate online.

His top recommendations are as follows:

-Get blood work done regularly (at least every 3 months)

-Stay hydrated with at least one gallon of water per day

-Keep an eye on your blood pressure

-Be honest when speaking with your doctor

Victor also recommends testing products bought online. “We have added a full step by step process on how to test your products from home in the guide. It’s pretty easy - anyone can do it.”

The information provided is not to represent nor replace the advice of a doctor. The document is for entertainment and education purposes only.

The free step by step testosterone injections guide can be found at-

https://www.secretsofbodybuilding.org/testosterone-injections-step-by-step-guide/

About Secrets Of Bodybuilding

Secrets of Bodybuilding was developed to help give free information on things related to bodybuilding, fitness, and nutrition. It includes unique coverage and information regarding the best bodybuilding programs, dangers of buying steroids online from steroid for sale sites, and what to look for to avoid being scammed in the market of fitness.

Victor also tests testosterone bought online on video, and has a list of scam sites reported over the last 10 years.