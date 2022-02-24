Pliops Appoints VMware Veteran as Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Alliances

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced that Sudhanshu Jain has been appointed vice president of product management and strategic alliances for the company. In this role, Jain will lead product strategy and roadmap – and forge deeper relationships with key ecosystem partners to drive further innovation for customers.



A seasoned product management and engineering leader with extensive experience in software-defined infrastructure and cloud deployment, Jain comes to Pliops after nearly a decade at VMware. During his tenure there, Jain led product management for VMware’s Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) solutions and converged infrastructure. Prior to VMware, Jain held leadership positions at companies including Alcatel-Lucent and Aruba Networks.

The addition of Jain comes at a pivotal time for Pliops. In mid-2021, Pliops commercially launched its breakthrough Extreme Data Processor (XDP) , effectively setting a new benchmark for data center scaling and efficiency. Jain commented, “We live in a time of an unprecedented surge in data, and organizations increasingly rely on computing and storage innovation to put that data to use. The Pliops XDP and its data virtualization engine change the status quo and bring order of magnitude benefits to customers. I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team to execute our strategic product roadmap and further drive Pliops innovation and reach.”

“Sudhanshu’s track record in defining and taking disruptive technologies to market and building strong strategic partnerships is exceptional,” said Steve Fingerhut, president and chief business officer for Pliops. “We have a robust product roadmap, with plans to scale our technology into new use cases and grow our product line. Sudhanshu will play a key role in those efforts.”

For more information, visit www.pliops.com.

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017 and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised $115 million to date from leading investors including Expon Capital, Intel Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies, NVIDIA, SoftBank Ventures Asia, State of Mind Ventures, Viola Ventures, Western Digital and Xilinx. The company was also recognized in 2021 by Gartner and GigaOm in several reports. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

