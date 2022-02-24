Lift&Co. Expo Announces So Much New for Toronto ‘22

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift&Co. Expo, Canada’s no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, May 12-15, 2022, delivering expert insights and education, as well as the ultimate in business-building networking, and an expo floor showcasing hundreds of products, services, and cannabis industry innovations.

All this, plus the uniquely irresistible experience that keeps thousands of cannabis producers, growers, investors, movers, shakers and trailblazers buzzing – to the tune of 15 million-plus social media impressions (and counting).

“Each year, we lead with the quality, value and uniqueness of our industry education,” says Barry Smith, Lift&Co. Expo Content Director. “For Toronto ‘22, I’m eager to reveal new consumer and patient products and therapies. Plus, our brand-new stage called The Dome is designed for interviews focused on game-changing issues.”

Lift&Co. Expo Toronto 2022 includes:​

Lift Cannabis Business Conference | May 12​

| May 12​ CannaVest North Investment Forum | May 13-14

| May 13-14 Lift&Co. Expo | May 13 – 15​

| May 13 – 15​ Industry Days | May 13 – 14

| May 13 – 14 Consumer Day | May 15​

Always full of surprises, the event has plenty of “new” in store for ’22:

Leading-Edge Education | Up-to-the-minute intelligence on world markets, critical industry shifts, next-gen innovations, regulations, profitability and much more

| Up-to-the-minute intelligence on world markets, critical industry shifts, next-gen innovations, regulations, profitability and much more Industry Stage & The Dome | Joining the Well&Good Stage, two new areas will showcase leading expert speakers and panels.

| Joining the Well&Good Stage, two new areas will showcase leading expert speakers and panels. Budtenders’ Masterclasses | Discover Canada’s top cannabis training certification for uber aficionados and haute sommeliers.

| Discover Canada’s top cannabis training certification for uber aficionados and haute sommeliers. Industry Days | Now two full days of networking and learning are dedicated exclusively to members of the cannabis industry

| Now two full days of networking and learning are dedicated exclusively to members of the cannabis industry CannaVest North Investment Forum | The esteemed conference’s Canadian debut, connecting cannabis companies seeking capital with accredited investors

| The esteemed conference’s Canadian debut, connecting cannabis companies seeking capital with accredited investors Top Deal-Makers’ Marketplace | Key destination for leaders from Canada’s top LPs, retailers, labs, suppliers, and more, to connect and form strategic alliances

| Key destination for leaders from Canada’s top LPs, retailers, labs, suppliers, and more, to connect and form strategic alliances 420 Receptions | Mix, mingle and make connections right on the Expo Floor

| Mix, mingle and make connections right on the Expo Floor Lift&Co. Expo Ambassador Board | Featuring 20+ influencers, insiders, and cannabis industry innovators

In addition, new and returning favourite Lift&Co. Expo partners and exhibitors will include Platinum Partner Futurola, Silver Partner BIS Solutions, Presenting Partner JMCC, and exhibitors Indiva, Hawthorne, Dutchie, Canapa/Paxiom, FedEx and more.

As Toronto’s must-go show readies to welcome thousands from across Canada and North America, the team behind the scenes hints at an experience to remember.

“The Canadian cannabis market is projected to reach $4.8B in sales in 2022,” says Shawn Pierce, President of MCI Events. “We’re serious about providing education and facilitating the connections that will drive the future of this booming industry. But we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and that’s what makes the Lift&Co. Expo experience so unique.”

Visit liftexpo.ca for more information on Lift&Co. Expo Toronto 2022, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, May 12-15, 2022. Visit Lift&Co. Expo on Flickr and Instagram to peek exclusive pics, and preview more exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors in weeks to come.

Plus, Save The Date for Lift&Co. Expo’s return to Vancouver, January 12 – 14, 2023!

