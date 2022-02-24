Cradlepoint Cellular Intelligence Simplifies Management and Control of LTE and 5G Wireless WAN Deployments for IT Teams

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress – Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced the launch of Cellular Intelligence, a collection of software-based features that uniquely sense, orchestrate, and optimize connections, data plans, and traffic of cellular networking deployments. Now, Cellular Intelligence includes SIM Management based on the integration of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator with Cradlepoint’s NetCloud and other databases. Customers can now activate and manage cellular routers, SIMs and data plans from a single pane of glass. This new extension of Cellular Intelligence highlights Cradlepoint’s commitment to providing enterprises with the freedom to simply connect people, places, and things from anywhere.

IT managers will need a new set of tools to meet the unique demands of cellular networking - especially as the Wireless WAN scales. As 5G adoption rates continue to rise, IDC predicts that by 2024, “wireless first” will be mainstream for wide area connectivity, accelerating 65% of organizations to "untether" their operations*. As this demand for cellular adoption increases, Cellular Intelligence gives IT teams the necessary tools to manage the unique demands of cellular through sophisticated management and control capabilities.

“The term ‘innovation’ is used loosely these days. What Cradlepoint has developed is revolutionary,” said James Butler, Chief Information Officer, Source Inc. “Cradlepoint’s Cellular Intelligence will not only enhance the customer and partner experience, but also the carrier experience. Cradlepoint has developed SPOS, a ‘Single Point of Software’ — a true SaaS experience that brings value for the entire community. The added visibility and control of SIMs with data plan adjustments through NetCloud will provide simplified deployments, enhanced troubleshooting, and more accurate cost containment for the networking IT teams that we support. True innovation starts with Cradlepoint.”

Leveraging Cradlepoint’s decade-long history in enabling enterprise-class 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity, Cellular Intelligence has been built into every aspect of the Cradlepoint portfolio to equip IT teams with the management, control, and security capabilities they need, including:

Live stats, health dashboards, and cellular data breakout (by carrier, connection type, by network type, by 5G mmWave vs. sub-6, and more) that increase visibility and control of cellular services.

(by carrier, connection type, by network type, by 5G mmWave vs. sub-6, and more) that increase visibility and control of cellular services. Integrated SIM Management provides peace of mind with centralized and precise consumption visibility and control of data plans across the Wireless WAN.

provides peace of mind with centralized and precise consumption visibility and control of data plans across the Wireless WAN. Cellular signal mapping allows organizations, like public safety agencies, to map and display cellular reception across driven routes.

allows organizations, like public safety agencies, to map and display cellular reception across driven routes. Software-driven modem functionality optimizes connectivity across multiple modems, and multiple carriers, for predictable and persistent cellular connectivity.

optimizes connectivity across multiple modems, and multiple carriers, for predictable and persistent cellular connectivity. Unique cellular-optimized SD-WAN capabilities enable traffic steering policies based on applications and real-time WAN conditions, ensuring quality of experience.

capabilities enable traffic steering policies based on applications and real-time WAN conditions, ensuring quality of experience. Application-aware visibility, reporting, and controls gives administrators visibility to the performance of their applications, so they can easily take corrective action if needed.

gives administrators visibility to the performance of their applications, so they can easily take corrective action if needed. Application-based failover control allows IT organizations to control exactly which applications and functions utilize a cellular failover connection. For example, IT can suspend guest Wi-Fi access when on cellular failover.

allows IT organizations to control exactly which applications and functions utilize a cellular failover connection. For example, IT can suspend guest Wi-Fi access when on cellular failover. Cellular-efficient secure management protocol, with in-depth diagnostic, alerting and log data, improves troubleshooting without impacting customer data plans.

“We have now officially entered a 5G-driven world. IT teams are going to be faced with complexities of managing and controlling a distributed Wireless WAN,” said Donna Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Cradlepoint. “Cellular Intelligence, which is embedded in everything Cradlepoint does, simplifies cellular deployments with more predictable connectivity, deeper insights, and more accurate cost containment. It goes well beyond adding an off-the-shelf modem to a router, and gives network administrators the tools they need to secure, manage and control a distributed Wireless WAN—at scale.”

One of the newest Cellular Intelligence feature – SIM Management – is based on an integration with Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator platform. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and other channel partners that utilize IoT Accelerator will now be able to provide customers with the ability to view, activate and adjust cellular data plans in real-time for their Cradlepoint devices. There are also plans to integrate with SIM aggregation databases to provide broader visibility across all global carrier’s data plans. With these integrations, Cradlepoint Cellular Intelligence now exclusively provides real-time SIM Management capability.

“Cradlepoint, together with Ericsson IoT, has extended SIM Management to Cradlepoint’s portfolio of cellular-enabled routers and adapters for fixed site, mobile, and IoT use cases,” stated Kyle Okamoto, General Manager of IoT at Ericsson. “Now, any ecosystem member that utilizes the Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform can extend SIM Management functionality to Cradlepoint devices, providing our global partners with service differentiation and giving enterprise customers yet another powerful tool to help manage the cost and performance of their Wireless WAN deployment.”

To learn more about Cellular Intelligence, shipping now as part of the NetCloud Service, please visit: https://cradlepoint.com/technology/cellular-intelligence/ .

Cradlepoint will be at Mobile World Congress Barcelona from February 28 - March 3, 2022, visit us in booth 2J20. For more information on the event, visit: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/exhibitors/cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India with international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com .

