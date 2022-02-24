Expo Contratista Trade Show welcomes SRS Distribution Inc., a Leader in the Building Products Distribution Industry as Title Sponsor for 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Texas-based company SRS Distribution Inc., a leader in the building products distribution industry, has announced its sponsorship of the upcoming series of trade shows, ExpoContratista. The events will occur in Dallas (July 16-17), and Houston (Oct. 22-23).

SRS Distributor's Latino Marketing & Sales Program Manager, Julissa Chavez, says this is the second year of their sponsorship but the first to sponsor all two city events; last year they sponsored the Houston Expo. She says their interest evolved after 2019, when "we saw the trend [of a burgeoning Hispanic construction industry grow] from just the people doing the labor, to 'let's open our own business.'"

With Hispanics and Latinos slated to dominate not only Texas but the United States in the coming years, their financial power will only continue to grow. ExpoContratista is capitalizing on this - the 2021 Texas state census showed that just under 40 percent of residents were of Hispanic/Latino descent.

Chavez says, "We want to establish a partnership with Expo Contratista to develop educational opportunities and support events that tailor to the Latino Construction workers in America. The SRS para Latinos program is definitely leading the way for the roofing industry; no other national roofing distributor has anything like our program, and we will continue the momentum by continuing to develop our vendor partnerships within the industry."

"SRS Distributors does this by analyzing the needs of their Spanish-speaking roofing contractors. The SRS para Latinos program will continue to offer resources, education, and solutions that help support roofing contractors in their businesses," she says.

Sergio Terreros, president of Hispanic Marketing Agency and Co-Founder at National Hispanic Contractors Association, says: "The SRS Distribution partnership will bring unmeasurable resources to our Hispanic roofing audience, and we are thrilled to have such a leader in the roofing industry on board."

Testimonials from past events accentuate the benefits of the expos, with one attendee saying, "I had a great experience and met a lot of people, plenty of people that didn't know about us now know about us." (Martin's Hardware).

Contractors and construction industry workers alike will convene at the two Texas locations, enjoying talks and seminars, networking, and informal discussions in an upbeat, casual atmosphere.

ExpoContratista will punctuate the momentum of Hispanic construction industry growth, while also fostering new ideas for the future. After all, the need for development is a major impetus of Hispanic immigration, not just in Texas but in the entire country.

Chavez adds that in carving out a niche in the Hispanic market, they are fostering an environment where Spanish-speaker contractors feel more comfortable, acknowledged, and eager to participate. "Our mission is to support to Latinos in construction, and if people want to put us in the category of "preferred distribution partner in the market", that's kind of our sweet spot."

