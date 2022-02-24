Toll Brothers Announces Silver Star Community Now Open for Sale in Nampa, Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Silver Star, its newest luxury home community in Nampa, Idaho, is now open for sale. Situated at the corner of Ustick and Star Roads, Silver Star features 232 luxurious single-family homes in a serene rural location just minutes from everyday conveniences.

Silver Star will offer 13 home designs ranging from 1,586 to 3,104 square feet, including the all-new Kaplan home design, the latest addition to the Woodland Collection. These luxury homes feature a variety of floor plan options for single and two-story living, including main floor primary bedroom suites, multigenerational living suites, spacious RV garages, and deluxe outdoor living areas. Buyers can also personalize their homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, choosing from a broad array of premium finish selections including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, and more.

Silver Star is located in a prime Nampa location within the Treasure Valley’s blossoming southwest corridor, adjacent to the city of Meridian and less than 20 miles west of Downtown Boise. Residents will appreciate easy access to desirable West Ada District schools and excellent shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Outdoor recreation opportunities include Lake Lowell Recreation Area, Eagle Island State Park, and several private and semi-private golf courses in the area, including Ridgecrest Golf Club.

“With a wide choice of home designs and dynamic structural options to meet every buyer’s needs, Silver Star offers home shoppers the ability to create the Idaho haven they’ve always wanted,” said Susan Stanley, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “Silver Star residents will enjoy the perfect balance of relaxed, suburban living with easy access to all the Boise area has to offer.”

