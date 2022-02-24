Stroud Resources Commences Phase 2 Drilling Program, Santo Domingo Project, Mexico

| Source: Stroud Resources Ltd. Stroud Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has begun its Phase 2 diamond drilling program on its Santo Domingo Silver Property (“Santo Domingo” or the “Property”), located in Hostotipaquillo Region of Jalisco, Mexico. A 3,500 m program is planned for this phase of drilling, targeting the newly discovered Zopilote Vein (previously “New Vein”), the Guadalupe Vein and the La Raya Vein on which there is a current National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate (see Stroud news releases dated 20 November 2017).

In its 2021 Phase 1 diamond drilling program, the Company completed 7,702.55 metres in 21 completed diamond drill holes and 383 metres in 5 abandoned holes. (Table 1; Figure 1). Assay results received to date are summarized in Table 2, with the results from 6 drill holes pending. Parameters for the 21 drill holes completed in 2021 are available on the Company website (www.stroudsilver.com).

The Phase 1 drilling program was successful in exploring the extent of known vein system-hosted silver mineralization on the Property and identified additional silver mineralized zones and vein systems such as Zopilote, which appear to strike parallel to the existing La Raya and Guadalupe silver vein systems (Figure 1).

The Company’s current Drilling Permit covers 13 drill pads (drill setups) located across the Property. A second drilling permit will be submitted seeking additional drill pad locations to facilitate further delineation of the three known mineralized vein systems and other exploration targets.

Table 1. Summary of 2021 Phase 1 diamond drilling on the Santo Domingo Silver Project, Mexico.

Drill HoleUTM_mEUTM_mNElevation (m)AzDipLength (m)Hole TypeVein SystemStatus
SD-21-46606383.072334194.031150.58-50230308.50ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-47606383.072334194.031150.58-65230350.00ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-48606383.072334194.031150.58-80230375.00ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-49606386.232334189.211151.26-6550333.00ExplorationLa Raya FWCompleted
SD-21-50606785.162334205.80984.54-52298237.00DelineationLa RayaCompleted
SD-21-51606438.242334460.731036.04-4022258.30ExplorationGuadalupeAbandoned
SD-21-52606785.162334205.80984.54-64279225.00DelineationLa RayaCompleted
SD-21-53606496.372334188.221143.33-55230384.00ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-54606496.372334188.221143.33-65230324.00ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-56606496.372334188.221143.33-85230292.50ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-57606438.242334460.731036.04-72230317.30ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-58606209.142334152.991128.46-40240353.00ExplorationZopiloteCompleted
SD-21-68606505.882334473.861025.02-5023055.50ExplorationGuadalupeAbandoned
SD-21-68A606505.882334473.861025.02-55230405.00ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-69606523.852334431.341044.53-50230183.00ExplorationGuadalupeCompleted
SD-21-70606523.852334431.341044.53-5023069.00ExplorationGuadalupeAbandoned
SD-21-71606618.462334416.30991.20-50230296.50DelineationLa RayaCompleted
SD-21-72606441.382334206.861146.00-6523099.00ExplorationGuadalupeAbandoned
SD-21-73606498.412334181.921143.64-6550423.00ExplorationLa Raya FWCompleted
SD-21-74606441.382334206.861146.00-6550403.00ExplorationLa Raya FWCompleted
SD-21-75606785.162334205.80984.54-50285330.00DelineationLa RayaCompleted
SD-21-80606070.172334155.961159.49-50230534.00ExplorationZopiloteCompleted
SD-21-81606070.172334155.961159.49-70230540.00ExplorationZopiloteCompleted
SD-21-82606070.172334155.961159.49-6550537.00ExplorationZopiloteCompleted
SD-21-83606121.652334009.351152.00-50230100.95ExplorationZopiloteAbandoned
SD-21-84606327.132334143.841165.92-55230552.00ExplorationZopiloteCompleted
 

Table 2. Summary of results from Phase 1 drill core assays received to date.

Drill HoleFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)1 Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AgEq (g/t)2Vein System
SD-21-46148.15149.301.150.4353.1085.35Guadalupe W
and160.80162.701.900.73101.79156.42Guadalupe W
and236.30236.700.402.17243.00405.75Guadalupe W
SD-21-4987.0089.152.150.3270.2094.20Guadalupe
SD-21-49103.45105.001.550.01624.00624.75Guadalupe
SD-21-49131.05133.752.700.1342.7752.29Guadalupe
SD-21-5010.6521.0010.351.22138.48229.88La Raya HW
incl.12.0013.401.403.91209.00502.25La Raya HW
incl.13.4014.801.400.97336.00408.75La Raya HW
and119.25122.353.100.4056.3886.72La Raya
SD-21-5124.0042.0018.000.13109.39119.06La Raya
incl.27.0030.003.000.18308.00321.50La Raya
incl.36.0040.304.300.14145.00155.50La Raya
SD-21-5144.5051.006.500.1251.3360.16La Raya
incl.44.5048.003.500.1580.5091.75La Raya
SD-21-5157.0058.501.500.0944.7051.45La Raya
SD-21-5210.8025.9015.101.11112.67195.76La Raya
incl.10.8021.3010.501.36137.52239.88La Raya
incl.18.5019.901.403.07130.00360.25La Raya
SD-21-5253.1054.951.850.1867.6081.10La Raya
SD-21-5277.9584.706.750.2135.3351.24La Raya
incl.77.9579.301.350.7654.90111.90La Raya
SD-21-52100.50109.258.750.53137.75177.48La Raya
incl.100.50105.805.300.83213.90276.40La Raya
SD-21-52113.95114.250.300.3781.70109.45La Raya
SD-21-52121.25122.651.400.0526.5030.25La Raya
SD-21-52132.85134.201.350.1671.3083.30La Raya
SD-21-576.0010.554.550.50138.19175.75La Raya
SD-21-5712.6013.250.650.1850.4063.90La Raya
SD-21-5714.6020.706.101.05197.38276.34La Raya
incl.14.6017.653.052.02362.00513.50La Raya
SD-21-57183.35184.401.050.0464.7067.70Guadalupe
SD-21-57197.05204.957.900.3135.1258.55Guadalupe
incl.200.50203.402.900.6361.52108.52Guadalupe
SD-21-57213.70217.103.400.9267.35136.63Guadalupe
incl.213.70214.851.151.72102.00231.00Guadalupe
SD-21-57233.10243.1010.000.0753.1658.71Guadalupe
incl.233.10241.108.000.0856.9563.14Guadalupe
SD-21-57259.60260.801.200.2645.2564.94Guadalupe
SD-21-58265.30267.051.750.3232.4056.40Zopilote
SD-21-58279.30283.654.350.3533.4060.01Zopilote
incl.282.60283.651.051.0396.10173.35Zopilote
SD-21-58291.60293.351.750.3339.2063.95Zopilote
SD-21-68Ano significant assays
SD-21-6997.3098.301.000.1637.5049.50La Raya
and99.40101.602.200.1236.3045.30La Raya
and109.55110.701.150.21111.00126.75La Raya FW
and128.55129.701.150.1839.7053.20La Raya FW
and138.45139.651.200.1725.8038.55La Raya FW
SD-21-69148.10161.3513.251.0580.86159.98Guadalupe E
incl.152.90158.906.001.45122.18230.78Guadalupe E
incl.152.90154.101.202.76171.00378.00Guadalupe E
SD-21-69165.25166.451.200.0751.0056.25Guadalupe E
and170.15172.652.500.08127.05133.05Guadalupe E
SD-21-718.4012.604.200.1531.8043.05La Raya
SD-21-7116.8041.0024.200.31201.14224.10La Raya
incl.19.0037.3018.300.34248.57273.81La Raya
incl.21.4022.451.050.48582.00618.00La Raya
incl.26.7027.801.100.25557.00575.75La Raya
incl.31.2034.603.400.20206.00221.00La Raya
SD-21-71108.50120.6512.150.3060.5883.09La Raya
incl.109.60110.701.101.16140.00227.00La Raya
incl.119.50120.651.150.34101.00126.50La Raya
SD-21-71275.10276.351.250.5134.9073.15Guadalupe
SD-21-73no significant assays
SD-21-7565.1068.553.451.3171.07169.07La Raya
incl.65.1066.251.150.54103.00143.50La Raya
SD-21-7569.7072.002.300.2844.1564.78La Raya
SD-21-7575.1577.552.401.8148.13183.78La Raya
SD-21-7580.2599.8019.551.3176.50174.53La Raya
incl.81.6582.651.002.17114.00276.75La Raya
incl.86.8087.851.051.03120.00197.25La Raya
incl.91.4593.552.100.55111.50152.38La Raya
incl.95.7597.101.350.85169.00232.75La Raya
SD-21-80264.00264.350.350.5124.8063.05Zopilote Zn
SD-21-81172.60173.400.800.2263.2079.70Zopilote HW
SD-21-81175.15185.109.951.51258.42371.60Zopilote
incl.176.05181.105.052.05391.53545.14Zopilote
incl.176.05177.051.004.71834.001,187.25Zopilote
incl.184.20185.100.903.17319.00556.75Zopilote
SD-21-81198.70201.602.900.48148.14184.26Zopilote FW
incl.200.80201.600.800.63198.00245.25Zopilote FW
SD-21-81295.85297.952.100.1938.4052.65Zopilote Zn
SD-21-82247.80248.951.150.5437.9078.40Zopilote HW
SD-21-84330.70332.251.550.1450.8061.30Zopilote HW

1drill core lengths are not true widths and are reported as core intervals.
2AqEq calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 and assuming recoveries of 100%.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b843717-312b-4042-a2c4-c6cba75b58c4

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), President and a Director of Stroud, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.
Stroud Resources is a TSXV listed company (TSXV:SDR) focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver project in central Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.stroudsilver.com or contact Mirsad Jakubovic, Chief Financial Officer, Stroud Resources Ltd., Tel: 1-416-888-8731, mirsad@cpamba.ca.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY  FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of the drill results, geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections.


Figure 1.

Tags

exploration

Related Links