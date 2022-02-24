Stroud Resources Commences Phase 2 Drilling Program, Santo Domingo Project, Mexico

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has begun its Phase 2 diamond drilling program on its Santo Domingo Silver Property (“Santo Domingo” or the “Property”), located in Hostotipaquillo Region of Jalisco, Mexico. A 3,500 m program is planned for this phase of drilling, targeting the newly discovered Zopilote Vein (previously “New Vein”), the Guadalupe Vein and the La Raya Vein on which there is a current National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate (see Stroud news releases dated 20 November 2017).



In its 2021 Phase 1 diamond drilling program, the Company completed 7,702.55 metres in 21 completed diamond drill holes and 383 metres in 5 abandoned holes. (Table 1; Figure 1). Assay results received to date are summarized in Table 2, with the results from 6 drill holes pending. Parameters for the 21 drill holes completed in 2021 are available on the Company website (www.stroudsilver.com).

The Phase 1 drilling program was successful in exploring the extent of known vein system-hosted silver mineralization on the Property and identified additional silver mineralized zones and vein systems such as Zopilote, which appear to strike parallel to the existing La Raya and Guadalupe silver vein systems (Figure 1).

The Company’s current Drilling Permit covers 13 drill pads (drill setups) located across the Property. A second drilling permit will be submitted seeking additional drill pad locations to facilitate further delineation of the three known mineralized vein systems and other exploration targets.

Table 1. Summary of 2021 Phase 1 diamond drilling on the Santo Domingo Silver Project, Mexico.

Drill Hole UTM_mE UTM_mN Elevation (m) Az Dip Length (m) Hole Type Vein System Status SD-21-46 606383.07 2334194.03 1150.58 -50 230 308.50 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-47 606383.07 2334194.03 1150.58 -65 230 350.00 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-48 606383.07 2334194.03 1150.58 -80 230 375.00 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-49 606386.23 2334189.21 1151.26 -65 50 333.00 Exploration La Raya FW Completed SD-21-50 606785.16 2334205.80 984.54 -52 298 237.00 Delineation La Raya Completed SD-21-51 606438.24 2334460.73 1036.04 -40 222 58.30 Exploration Guadalupe Abandoned SD-21-52 606785.16 2334205.80 984.54 -64 279 225.00 Delineation La Raya Completed SD-21-53 606496.37 2334188.22 1143.33 -55 230 384.00 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-54 606496.37 2334188.22 1143.33 -65 230 324.00 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-56 606496.37 2334188.22 1143.33 -85 230 292.50 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-57 606438.24 2334460.73 1036.04 -72 230 317.30 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-58 606209.14 2334152.99 1128.46 -40 240 353.00 Exploration Zopilote Completed SD-21-68 606505.88 2334473.86 1025.02 -50 230 55.50 Exploration Guadalupe Abandoned SD-21-68A 606505.88 2334473.86 1025.02 -55 230 405.00 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-69 606523.85 2334431.34 1044.53 -50 230 183.00 Exploration Guadalupe Completed SD-21-70 606523.85 2334431.34 1044.53 -50 230 69.00 Exploration Guadalupe Abandoned SD-21-71 606618.46 2334416.30 991.20 -50 230 296.50 Delineation La Raya Completed SD-21-72 606441.38 2334206.86 1146.00 -65 230 99.00 Exploration Guadalupe Abandoned SD-21-73 606498.41 2334181.92 1143.64 -65 50 423.00 Exploration La Raya FW Completed SD-21-74 606441.38 2334206.86 1146.00 -65 50 403.00 Exploration La Raya FW Completed SD-21-75 606785.16 2334205.80 984.54 -50 285 330.00 Delineation La Raya Completed SD-21-80 606070.17 2334155.96 1159.49 -50 230 534.00 Exploration Zopilote Completed SD-21-81 606070.17 2334155.96 1159.49 -70 230 540.00 Exploration Zopilote Completed SD-21-82 606070.17 2334155.96 1159.49 -65 50 537.00 Exploration Zopilote Completed SD-21-83 606121.65 2334009.35 1152.00 -50 230 100.95 Exploration Zopilote Abandoned SD-21-84 606327.13 2334143.84 1165.92 -55 230 552.00 Exploration Zopilote Completed

Table 2. Summary of results from Phase 1 drill core assays received to date.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AgEq (g/t)2 Vein System SD-21-46 148.15 149.30 1.15 0.43 53.10 85.35 Guadalupe W and 160.80 162.70 1.90 0.73 101.79 156.42 Guadalupe W and 236.30 236.70 0.40 2.17 243.00 405.75 Guadalupe W SD-21-49 87.00 89.15 2.15 0.32 70.20 94.20 Guadalupe SD-21-49 103.45 105.00 1.55 0.01 624.00 624.75 Guadalupe SD-21-49 131.05 133.75 2.70 0.13 42.77 52.29 Guadalupe SD-21-50 10.65 21.00 10.35 1.22 138.48 229.88 La Raya HW incl. 12.00 13.40 1.40 3.91 209.00 502.25 La Raya HW incl. 13.40 14.80 1.40 0.97 336.00 408.75 La Raya HW and 119.25 122.35 3.10 0.40 56.38 86.72 La Raya SD-21-51 24.00 42.00 18.00 0.13 109.39 119.06 La Raya incl. 27.00 30.00 3.00 0.18 308.00 321.50 La Raya incl. 36.00 40.30 4.30 0.14 145.00 155.50 La Raya SD-21-51 44.50 51.00 6.50 0.12 51.33 60.16 La Raya incl. 44.50 48.00 3.50 0.15 80.50 91.75 La Raya SD-21-51 57.00 58.50 1.50 0.09 44.70 51.45 La Raya SD-21-52 10.80 25.90 15.10 1.11 112.67 195.76 La Raya incl. 10.80 21.30 10.50 1.36 137.52 239.88 La Raya incl. 18.50 19.90 1.40 3.07 130.00 360.25 La Raya SD-21-52 53.10 54.95 1.85 0.18 67.60 81.10 La Raya SD-21-52 77.95 84.70 6.75 0.21 35.33 51.24 La Raya incl. 77.95 79.30 1.35 0.76 54.90 111.90 La Raya SD-21-52 100.50 109.25 8.75 0.53 137.75 177.48 La Raya incl. 100.50 105.80 5.30 0.83 213.90 276.40 La Raya SD-21-52 113.95 114.25 0.30 0.37 81.70 109.45 La Raya SD-21-52 121.25 122.65 1.40 0.05 26.50 30.25 La Raya SD-21-52 132.85 134.20 1.35 0.16 71.30 83.30 La Raya SD-21-57 6.00 10.55 4.55 0.50 138.19 175.75 La Raya SD-21-57 12.60 13.25 0.65 0.18 50.40 63.90 La Raya SD-21-57 14.60 20.70 6.10 1.05 197.38 276.34 La Raya incl. 14.60 17.65 3.05 2.02 362.00 513.50 La Raya SD-21-57 183.35 184.40 1.05 0.04 64.70 67.70 Guadalupe SD-21-57 197.05 204.95 7.90 0.31 35.12 58.55 Guadalupe incl. 200.50 203.40 2.90 0.63 61.52 108.52 Guadalupe SD-21-57 213.70 217.10 3.40 0.92 67.35 136.63 Guadalupe incl. 213.70 214.85 1.15 1.72 102.00 231.00 Guadalupe SD-21-57 233.10 243.10 10.00 0.07 53.16 58.71 Guadalupe incl. 233.10 241.10 8.00 0.08 56.95 63.14 Guadalupe SD-21-57 259.60 260.80 1.20 0.26 45.25 64.94 Guadalupe SD-21-58 265.30 267.05 1.75 0.32 32.40 56.40 Zopilote SD-21-58 279.30 283.65 4.35 0.35 33.40 60.01 Zopilote incl. 282.60 283.65 1.05 1.03 96.10 173.35 Zopilote SD-21-58 291.60 293.35 1.75 0.33 39.20 63.95 Zopilote SD-21-68A no significant assays SD-21-69 97.30 98.30 1.00 0.16 37.50 49.50 La Raya and 99.40 101.60 2.20 0.12 36.30 45.30 La Raya and 109.55 110.70 1.15 0.21 111.00 126.75 La Raya FW and 128.55 129.70 1.15 0.18 39.70 53.20 La Raya FW and 138.45 139.65 1.20 0.17 25.80 38.55 La Raya FW SD-21-69 148.10 161.35 13.25 1.05 80.86 159.98 Guadalupe E incl. 152.90 158.90 6.00 1.45 122.18 230.78 Guadalupe E incl. 152.90 154.10 1.20 2.76 171.00 378.00 Guadalupe E SD-21-69 165.25 166.45 1.20 0.07 51.00 56.25 Guadalupe E and 170.15 172.65 2.50 0.08 127.05 133.05 Guadalupe E SD-21-71 8.40 12.60 4.20 0.15 31.80 43.05 La Raya SD-21-71 16.80 41.00 24.20 0.31 201.14 224.10 La Raya incl. 19.00 37.30 18.30 0.34 248.57 273.81 La Raya incl. 21.40 22.45 1.05 0.48 582.00 618.00 La Raya incl. 26.70 27.80 1.10 0.25 557.00 575.75 La Raya incl. 31.20 34.60 3.40 0.20 206.00 221.00 La Raya SD-21-71 108.50 120.65 12.15 0.30 60.58 83.09 La Raya incl. 109.60 110.70 1.10 1.16 140.00 227.00 La Raya incl. 119.50 120.65 1.15 0.34 101.00 126.50 La Raya SD-21-71 275.10 276.35 1.25 0.51 34.90 73.15 Guadalupe SD-21-73 no significant assays SD-21-75 65.10 68.55 3.45 1.31 71.07 169.07 La Raya incl. 65.10 66.25 1.15 0.54 103.00 143.50 La Raya SD-21-75 69.70 72.00 2.30 0.28 44.15 64.78 La Raya SD-21-75 75.15 77.55 2.40 1.81 48.13 183.78 La Raya SD-21-75 80.25 99.80 19.55 1.31 76.50 174.53 La Raya incl. 81.65 82.65 1.00 2.17 114.00 276.75 La Raya incl. 86.80 87.85 1.05 1.03 120.00 197.25 La Raya incl. 91.45 93.55 2.10 0.55 111.50 152.38 La Raya incl. 95.75 97.10 1.35 0.85 169.00 232.75 La Raya SD-21-80 264.00 264.35 0.35 0.51 24.80 63.05 Zopilote Zn SD-21-81 172.60 173.40 0.80 0.22 63.20 79.70 Zopilote HW SD-21-81 175.15 185.10 9.95 1.51 258.42 371.60 Zopilote incl. 176.05 181.10 5.05 2.05 391.53 545.14 Zopilote incl. 176.05 177.05 1.00 4.71 834.00 1,187.25 Zopilote incl. 184.20 185.10 0.90 3.17 319.00 556.75 Zopilote SD-21-81 198.70 201.60 2.90 0.48 148.14 184.26 Zopilote FW incl. 200.80 201.60 0.80 0.63 198.00 245.25 Zopilote FW SD-21-81 295.85 297.95 2.10 0.19 38.40 52.65 Zopilote Zn SD-21-82 247.80 248.95 1.15 0.54 37.90 78.40 Zopilote HW SD-21-84 330.70 332.25 1.55 0.14 50.80 61.30 Zopilote HW

1drill core lengths are not true widths and are reported as core intervals.

2AqEq calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 and assuming recoveries of 100%.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b843717-312b-4042-a2c4-c6cba75b58c4

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), President and a Director of Stroud, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

