Socialsuite Completes $4.25M Series A

AUSTIN, Texas & MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socialsuite, a global ESG and social impact software disclosure platform, has secured USD$4.25 million Series A financing. Austin-based Pixiu Investments led the Series A round, with follow-on support from Tidal Ventures. The funding will be used to further develop the company's software platform and accelerate sales and marketing, particularly in the United States.

"Socialsuite helps organizations establish and measure their ESG and social impact goals, giving stakeholders greater transparency," says Brad Gurrie, CEO, Socialsuite. "Already adopted by 160 companies and non-profits worldwide, including publicly traded companies on the ASX, NASDAQ, NYSE and OTC Markets, our customers can more easily get started, meet complicated disclosure requirements and show the impact they are having. We are excited to use this Series A funding to invest in our platform and grow our team."

Socialsuite was founded by Clara Ong, Ph.D., and Damian Hajda in Melbourne, Australia. The company's seed financing was led by Tidal Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. Socialsuite plans to hire 30 new employees in Austin and Melbourne with the new round of funding.

"The Socialsuite team has developed an easy-to-use, cost-effective ESG and social impact disclosure platform that helps organizations track real outcomes over time, enabling deeper understanding and transparency of entities' impact. We look forward to helping Socialsuite scale up to support non-profits and corporations alike," says Chris Loughlin, managing partner of Pixiu Investments.

To learn more about Socialsuite's solutions and schedule a product demo, visit https://www.socialsuitehq.com.

About Socialsuite

Socialsuite is a global ESG and social impact software disclosure platform, adopted by over 160 organizations worldwide. Publicly traded companies across the ASX, NASDAQ, NYSE and OTC Markets and more than 100 non-profits such as Smile Train, YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Prince's Trust use the platform to track and disclose their impact. Socialsuite has offices in Austin, Texas, Melbourne, Australia, and Vancouver, Canada.

Media Contact:

Eleanor Carter

Senior Marketing Manager

eleanor@socialsuitehq.com

