Eriez® Announces Eric Nelson as Vice President-International Operations and Business Development

Erie, PA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eriez® announces the appointment of Eric Nelson as Vice President-International Operations and Business Development. Nelson worked for Eriez previously, serving the company as interim managing director of Eriez-China until 2018.

According to Eriez Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench, Nelson will collaborate in developing global business strategies and assist regional Eriez sales directors in uncovering and cultivating business advancement opportunities across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. He will be primarily responsible for coaching and advising local teams, with the overall goal of continuing Eriez’ strategic growth plans.

“Eric brings a wealth of international management experience,” says Kohmuench. “His accomplishments include spearheading numerous organizational turnarounds, developing international management teams, and optimizing the performance of many businesses within China and the Southeast Asia region.”

Nelson earned a bachelor’s degree in Chinese language and literature, and a Master of Business Administration in global management.

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit www.eriez.com.

###

Attachment