LAPLAP and OliveX (BVI) launch strategic partnership to develop the Fitness Metaverse

Hong Kong, China, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laplap and OliveX (BVI) announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to collaboratively grow the Fitness Metaverse with a vision to bring those who are not on blockchain yet to blockchain through knowledge sharing, education and referral programmes. They are also planing to explore marketing cooperation opportunities in GameFi and SocialFi, according to the announcement.

About the cooperation

GameFi cooperation

Dustland Runner, OliveX’s first blockchain game to launch, will join the Laplap Web 3 Gamfi platform and share in detail what the move-to-earn model is and their gaming strategies with the Laplap community. Laplap will cooperate with OliveX (BVI) to promote Dustland Runner and upcoming blockchain games under its Fitness Metaverse.

Education and Training

Laplap will launch player incentive programmes including player referral programme, free online Web3 courses and scholarship in more than 170 countries. This initiative will lead users to the Web3 fitness world and Dustland Runner.

Future cooperation

Laplap will continue to work with OliveX (BVI) on building community and analyzing on-chain data of DOSE token and Dustland Runner. Through the creation of subDAO on the Laplap platform, the community can understand more about the move-to-earn model and Dustland Runner, and exchange their views. The GameFi ecosystem of both partners will also be strengthened.

About Laplap

Laplap is a global GameFi player community, committed to leading more players to discovery of and participation in high-quality blockchain games. Integrating GameFi and SocialFi, Laplap is using its unique Publish2Earn model to build a new generation Web3 player ecosystem. Laplap official website: www.laplap.io

About OliveX (BVI) and $DOSE

OliveX (BVI) is building a fitness metaverse where players can work out at home, in the gym, or outdoors to gain in-game rewards. These experiences are linked together with $DOSE, which can be attained as a reward in one experience and spent in another. Follow us on social media for the latest updates and announcements related to $DOSE: www.linktr.ee/dosetoken

Restrictions on our Games, Fitness Metaverse, and $DOSE

Restrictions due to compliance regulations for different jurisdictions apply. Residents from the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria are restricted from participating in our fitness metaverse. In addition, residents of Afghanistan, Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Myanmar (Burma), People’s Republic of China, Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Serbia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Venezuela, Yemen, and Zimbabwe may not earn $DOSE in our fitness metaverse. Additional restrictions may apply depending on the type of game or experience you are attempting to access.

