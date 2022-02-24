Calgary’s Newest Hotel, The Dorian, Now Accepting Fall 2022 Reservations and Welcomes New Executive Chef

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dorian, Autograph Collection (The Dorian), Calgary’s only premium, lifestyle hotel, is now accepting reservations as of Fall 2022 for guests to host a special occasion in one of its premium event spaces or to book accommodations at the property, which is conveniently located in the heart of Calgary’s business district. The Dorian is also excited to announce the appointment of its Executive Chef, Kevin D. Birch , who will be overseeing the hotels’ three tempting dining experiences.



The Dorian’s boutique-inspired design and 137 uniquely themed guest rooms are poised to give guests an authentic experience. Designed with the essence of Oscar Wilde’s infamous novel, “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” the Dorian is a hotel with soul that blends modern comfort with British whimsy and local flavour, providing guests with a memorable, warm, and fun stay.

“The Dorian’s heartfelt design and local flair will have it quickly become the favourite destination for business and leisure travellers, as well as those looking for that perfect venue for their special event,” said David Keam, General Manager, The Dorian, Autograph Collection and Courtyard Calgary Downtown, Concord Hospitality. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests from near and far, providing them with an unforgettable experience and top-tier culinary offerings.”

The Dorian appeals to individuals seeking a unique and exclusive venue for weddings and social events and comes complete with a personal service offering. Guests can choose from a variety of spaces, accommodating anywhere from 10 to 335 guests.

Chef Birch, the hotel’s newest team member, joining on as the property’s Executive Chef, is an accomplished chef, a successful entrepreneur, and has been a culinary instructor at Canada’s top hospitality school, SAIT. Chef Birch has led teams of more than 200 culinary professionals and has worked in two of Canada’s top 100 restaurants. He will be overseeing all three culinary offerings at The Dorian: Prologue, Bistro Novelle, and The Wilde, a fine dining restaurant located on the hotel’s 27th floor that will feature organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.

“I am looking forward to taking the culinary offerings at The Dorian to an elevated level and adding a variety of options to Calgary’s burgeoning food scene,” said Chef Birch. “We want to provide our guests and diners alike with a special and distinctive dining experience, whether they are craving upscale fare or a casual breakfast or lunch with friends.”

Guests can book their experience at The Dorian by visiting marriott.com , using the Marriott Bonvoy App, or calling Marriott Central Reservations. The Dorian is set to open its doors in Summer 2022. For more information, visit thedorian.ca .

About The Dorian

The Dorian, Autograph Collection is a project of Concord Hospitality Enterprises. Since 1985, Concord Hospitality has maintained an unparalleled standard of excellence across all capabilities as a hotel developer, owner, and operator, providing dedicated hotel management services to both full-service and upscale select-service properties. Learn more: https://www.concordhotels.com.



