Inaugural Women Working in Wealth Summit Hosted by the American College Center for Women in Financial Services

King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College Center for Women in Financial Services will host its inaugural Women Working in Wealth Summit and Awards Ceremony live in New York City on International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for a day of networking, inspiration, and a shared mission to help women reach their financial and professional goals. Event net proceeds will fund scholarships for women.

In attendance will also be notable guests Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest, as the keynote speaker and Lazetta Rainey Braxton, MBA, CFP®, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners as the closing speaker. Attendees will honor the recipients of the inaugural Women Working in Wealth Awards, created to recognize inspirational women who strive to advance other women in financial services. Prior to the conference opening, guests will take part in a walk on Wall Street and the agenda includes two workshops focused on advancing the cause and careers of women in financial services.

The Center for Women in Financial Services is committed to advancing women in financial services through research, education, and awareness. Part of their work to #BreaktheBias includes dismantling myths about women and providing tools and resources to women and their allies to create a more inclusive industry.

“We’re excited to provide engaging content, thought leadership, and connection at our inaugural Women Working in Wealth Summit on International Women's Day,” says Hilary Fiorella, Executive Director of The American College Center for Women in Financial Services. “Women working in financial services face unique challenges that are easier to overcome with support from other women. The Center for Women in Financial Services is honored to continue its mission of supporting female financial professionals with access to a supportive community and educational opportunities through The American College of Financial Services.”

The one-day, in-person event includes networking, shared professional wisdom, and a celebration to honor the recipients of the first annual Women Working in Wealth Awards. Guests will hear from female financial industry thought leaders including:

Keynote Address – "Women Working in Wealth: How to Break the Bias"

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest, a tech-first financial company, built by women for women and one of the fastest growing digital investment platforms. Before launching Ellevest, Krawcheck built a successful career on Wall Street, including roles as CEO of Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, US Trust, Citi Private Bank, Sanford C. Bernstein and CFO for Citigroup

Closing Speaker – "Charging Ahead with Care and Courage"

Lazetta Rainey Braxton, MBA, CFP®, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, social entrepreneur, and nationally recognized financial expert. Rainey Braxton is passionate about amplifying diversity, inclusion, equality and belonging in FinServ

Workshop Speaker

Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™, President and CEO of Francis Financial, a fee-only boutique wealth management, financial planning and divorce financial planning firm dedicated to providing ongoing comprehensive advice for successful individuals, couples, and women in transition such as divorce or widowhood

Event registration closes on March 1, 2022, or until our limited quantity runs out. To register or learn more about the event please visit womenworkinginwealth.org.

