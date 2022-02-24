Demand for Eco-Friendly Electric Lawn Mower Is Surged with A CAGR of 6.3%, Owing To The Rising Technological Innovations In lithium-ions

ROCKVILLE Md., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global electric lawn mower market is estimated at USD 14.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 27.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2032.

Revenue share of electric lawn mower is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 7.8 Billion by reaching a market valuation of USD 15.6 Billion in 2032.

Rising Technological Innovations In The Electric Lawn Mower Industry Over The Forecast

Demand for electric lawn mowers – subdued in the past due to low battery life and inappropriate mowing capacity – has been gaining ground at a quick pace. Lawn mower manufacturers have been quick to assess end-user demand, and the market has witnessed launch of several electric variants that can rival gasoline based variants for longevity and precision. However, the report finds that high price of electric lawn mowers continues to be a deterrent.

Sensing the needs of end-users, manufacturers have launched electric lawn mowers across a range of power capacities. 500-1800W electric lawn mowers continue to be the highest selling variant, with ‘up to 500W’ also emerging as a lucrative segment. The report projects ‘up to 500W’ electric lawn mowers to grow at a slightly higher rate vis-à-vis 500-1800W variants, however the latter will reign supreme – both in terms of volume and value throughout the assessment period.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2236

What are the key statistics of the Electric Lawn Mower market in the U.S.?

The report finds that the US is the largest electric lawn mower market globally. Adoption of these lawn mowers in the US is driven in part by broader shift towards electrification, and in part by increasing efforts by individuals to reduce carbon footprint. The lucrativeness of the US means that North America continues to be the most lucrative market for electric lawn mowers – both in terms of value and volume.

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Segments

By Product Type : Ride-On Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Lawn Mowers Garden Mowers Walk-behind Self-propelled Push Hover Robotic

By Mower Blade Type : Cylinder Blades Mulching Blades Standard Blades Lifting Blades

By Cord Type : Corded Cordless

By End-User : Residential Users Professional Landscaping Services Golf Courses Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





To learn more about electric lawn mower market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2236



Which segment has the largest share in the Electric Lawn Mower Industry?

Demand electric lawn mowers is expected to witness lucrative revenue-generating opportunities due to present trend of innovative landscaping practices.

Growing gardening services and landscaping practices, majorly in commercial areas increased the growth rate for garden equipment over past half-decade. Similar trend is anticipated to be noticed during the assessment period of 2022-2032. Continuous innovations in electric lawn mowers and eco-friendliness of lawn mowers acts as major drivers for this market. This segment is projected to cover share around ~41.4% market valuation for electric lawn mowers by 2022 and is forecast to surpass market value of USD 13.3 Billion by 2032 end.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2236



Key Companies Operating in the Electric Lawn Mower Market

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ryobi

The Toro Company

Deere & CO.

Black & Decker

Honda

Hitachi

Makita

GreenWorks Tools

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market Research - The rail mounted gantry crane research examines parent market trends, macroeconomic data, and controlling variables, as well as market attractiveness by segment. The qualitative influence of major market parameters on market segments and regions is also mapped out in the rail mounted gantry crane research.

Rough Terrain Crane Industry – The rough terrain crane market report has been well researched and classified into various parts. The rough terrain cranes market structure contains many categories, as well as segmentation based on lifting capacity and end-use. Fact.MR provides a comprehensive and in-depth overview of the rough terrain crane market.

Crawler Cranes Market Insights - The crawler cranes market research is a comprehensive intelligence study that covers all important aspects of the crawler cranes industry. The crawler cranes market study examines a number of factors that influence market growth. Fact.MR portrays historic data on crawler cranes sales, current crawler cranes scenario and crawler cranes adoption forecast highlights for a period of 10 years.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583