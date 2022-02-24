SMCP - Financial calendar update

Paris, FRANCE

Press release - Paris, February 24th, 2022

Financial calendar update

Event   Date  
Annual Results 2021   March 9th - after Stock Market close  
Q1 Sales 2022   April, 26th - before Stock Market opening  

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

INVESTORS/PRESS                                   
   
SMCP                                  BRUNSWICK
Mathilde Magnan                 Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15
+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00                         Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57
mathilde.magnan@smcp.com         smcp@brunswickgroup.com

        

 

