SMCP - Financial calendar update

English French

Press release - Paris, February 24th, 2022

Financial calendar update

Event Date Annual Results 2021 March 9th - after Stock Market close Q1 Sales 2022 April, 26th - before Stock Market opening

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

INVESTORS/PRESS SMCP BRUNSWICK Mathilde Magnan Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15 +33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00 Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57 mathilde.magnan@smcp.com smcp@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment