Silverback United, Inc. (OTC: MLGC) Continues Expansion of New Executive Management With Appointment of Mathew Harrowing as Chief Data & Technology Strategist

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVERBACK UNITED, INC. (still trading under ML Capital Group, Inc. [MLCG] pending FINRA approval of name and ticker symbol change), a leader in the rapidly emerging industry of utilizing data as an asset that can be valued and monetized ("Silverback"), announced today the appointment of Mathew Harrowing as Chief Data and Technology Strategist of Silverback. Mr. Harrowing's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Harrowing will report directly to Silverback's CEO, Ron Bienvenu, and will be responsible for the development of Silverback's overall corporate strategy, business development, partnerships, and strategic investments, and the coordinated execution of technology strategy across all aspects of Silverback's business.

Mr. Harrowing most recently served as the CEO of a data fabric company and Digital Growth Platform Leader for EY's Financial Accounting Advisory Services, where he was responsible for developing accounting solutions leveraging disruptive technologies. Previously, Mr. Harrowing had been a rating analyst for Fitch Ratings; a senior manager at PWC; and VP of Analytics for a data services firm. Mr. Harrowing was also the founder of a business analytics firm that won an award for innovation and value generation from the British Government. Mr. Harrowing has worked across industries in financial services, oil and gas, retail, consumer product goods and telecoms, and is a recognized thought leader in blockchain technology and data mesh.

Mr. Harrowing commented, "I am excited to join such a dynamic firm at the forefront of the evolution of monetizing data. Silverback gives me the unique opportunity to bring my years of experience in data analytics to an organization committed to revolutionizing the use of data as an asset. It will be great to work directly with Ron Bienvenu and this world-class team to directly shape the future of the global financial system. As head of strategic planning and execution, I am excited to work alongside our portfolio companies to bring cutting-edge financial and technological solutions to every aspect of this new asset class."

Mr. Bienvenu added, "Mathew is without question the single most qualified person to help us build, evolve, and execute our strategic plan and the technology stack needed to dominate the industry of using data as an asset. Technological excellence isn't enough to lead the transformation of data from a byproduct of business to a monetizable asset, neither is financial acumen. Only through the combination of technology, finance and big data can we make data assetization a reality. Mathew's global experience across all aspects of our strategy make him an ideal partner to build our company and take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

About Silverback United, Inc.:

Silverback United, Inc. (OTC:MLCG) is the leader in the rapidly emerging industry of unlocking and activating the inherent value in treating data as an asset. This new asset class will have a global impact on balance sheets and income statements in the near term, and usher in new financial options leveraging the value of data and increasing overall corporate valuations. As the market continues to evolve, there will be unprecedented opportunities to create significant amounts of high-margin, recurring revenue streams that will result in margin expansion and higher profitability across the economy. Silverback and its subsidiaries are uniquely positioned to dominate the industry.



