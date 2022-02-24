SP Routing Market Returns to Growth in 2021 led by Cisco, Juniper, and Nokia's Robust North American Results, According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly released report issued by the 650 Group, the Service Provider (SP) Routing market will continue to grow through 2026, led by 400 Gbps port growth and continued robust demand for 100 Gbps in Telco, Cable, and Cloud deployments.



650 Group’s latest report indicates that 400 Gbps Router platforms based on 56 Gbps SERDES make up less than 10% of the market's revenue in 2021. Still, by 2023, those platforms will make up almost 33% of revenue, and next-generation 800 Gbps Router platforms based on 112 Gbps SERDES will begin ramping.

The SP Routing market report also indicates the regional trends impacting China, North America, and Europe, where vendor performance remains very different in each region based on such factors as the supply chain, a trade war, and project timing.

"The SP Routing market is going through back-to-back upgrade cycles to 400 Gbps, and 800 Gbps as cloud and service provider demand for bandwidth drives a rapid pace of innovation," said Alan Weckel, founding analyst for 650 Group. "Cisco, Juniper, and Nokia all have next-generation 800 Gbps announcements that will help drive adoption in higher speeds and DCI with the use of ZR/ZR+ optics."

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with over ten research programs focused on SP and Cloud trends. Learn more at http://www.650group.com

Media Contact:

Greg Cross

greg@650group.com