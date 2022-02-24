To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 516

February 24th, 2022





MAJOR SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Heliograph Holding GmbH ("Heliograph") notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Heliograph has increased their shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 1.950 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Heliograph Holding GmbH owns a total of 912.500 shares, corresponding to 50,10 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen. The obligation to make this notification was triggered due to Heliograph’s shareholding in Glunz & Jensen crossing the threshold of 50 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Heliograph is a wholly owned subsidiary of MRB Holding GmbH which in turn is wholly owned by Mr. Maximilian Rid.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

