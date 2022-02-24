Psychedelic Healthcare VC Fund Palo Santo to Participate as Panelists at SXSW Conference

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P alo Santo , a leading psychedelic healthcare investment fund, will participate in two of the six panels devoted to psychedelic medicine in SXSW’s inaugural Psychedelic Summit this year. As the psychedelic reform movement is gaining traction and more medical professionals are recognizing the potential benefits psychedelics can have for treating mental health issues, this is the first year psychedelics will be a major focus at SXSW, the premier annual music, film, comedy and tech festival and conference, which will take place March 11 to 20 in Austin, Texas. In addition to the in-person panels, attendees will also be able to access the sessions online.

Psychedelics: Has Nature Given Us All We Need?

Is Mother Nature’s psychedelic toolkit of naturally occurring compounds such as psilocybin, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline sufficient as therapies for the emerging psychedelic healthcare movement? Or is there ample room for improvement with “Generation 3” compounds that are inspired by existing psychedelic scaffolds but nonetheless man-made, synthesized in a lab and potentially more commercially viable? There’s an ongoing debate between pure plant-derived medicine vs. chemically synthesized compounds and which has better therapeutic potential to address mental health disorders and other conditions. This panel seeks to address many of these hot-button issues and provide a mechanistic and pharmacological perspective on psychedelic compounds and their analogues.

The Psychedelic Investment Opportunity

Psilocybin, ketamine, MDMA, LSD and mescaline are creating a new paradigm in wellbeing, and investors are taking notice. With the inflection point for psychedelic science here, savvy investors are eager to weed out the posers from the pioneers, particularly given the rapid rate at which the regulatory landscape, cultural attitudes and research are evolving. But, fear not. We’ve assembled some of the brightest financial minds from across the psychedelic ecosystem to help you easily distinguish get-rich-quick schemes from actionable investment opportunities.

Palo Santo Co-Founder and Partner Daniel Goldberg will be a panelist, alongside Green Market Report Founder and Editor Debra Borchardt , Field Trip Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Ronan Levy and Bexson Biomedical CEO Gregg Peterson .



About Palo Santo

Palo Santo is a U.S.–based psychedelic healthcare investment fund focused on increasing the supply of clinically effective and accessible mental health and addiction treatment solutions needed in today’s world. The firm targets a diverse range of companies offering innovative solutions across biopharma, drug development, digital therapeutics, healthcare services, and tech-enabled solutions to address the growing global mental health crisis. From cutting-edge science to commercial application, Palo Santo’s portfolio includes more than 28 companies focused on advancing the field of psychedelic medicines and expanding patient access and affordability. For more information, please visit https://palosanto.vc/ or https://twitter.com/PaloSantoFund .