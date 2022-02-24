Great Plains Communications Attains MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Certification

Blair, Nebraska, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern telecommunications provider with a growing, privately-owned 13,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, announced it has attained the MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet (CE) certification. This achievement demonstrates the company’s conformance to rigorous specifications established by MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud and technology providers who together drive network transformation.

MEF 3.0 certifications offer a method for industry organizations to confirm compliance with industry-led MEF 3.0 standards for services and the technology used to enable those services, thereby accelerating their product development, sales cycles and service implementations.

The latest MEF certification for the GPC Ethernet Line (E-Line) services, including its Ethernet Private Line (EPL) and Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL), validates the Great Plains Communications commitment to meet the most up-to-date, stringent industry standards when providing Ethernet services to its Enterprise and Wholesales customers, as well as when providing off-net services to other network operators.

“We will continue to enhance our high-performing, expanding fiber network and provide Carrier Ethernet connectivity services to meet our customers’ performance and reliability requirements as they move through the ongoing path of digital transformation,” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer of Great Plains Communications.

“MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services provide highly flexible, automation-ready underlay services in support of numerous use cases for network transformation. We congratulate Great Plains Communications and are pleased to welcome them to the growing group of more than 75 companies that have completed MEF 3.0 certification. By validating that the GPC Ethernet services conform to MEF’s meticulous specifications, Great Plains Communications commits to the highest level of performance, assurance and agility in the GPC suite of services,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF.

Additional Resources and Related Links

For more information about the MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certification, visit: https://www.mef.net/certify/certifications-for-services/service-registry/?orgid=001U0000007PEZWIA4

To learn more about GPC Ethernet services, visit https://gpcom.com/enterprise/managed-ethernet/

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers who together drive network transformation to power the digital economy. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, SASE, and other digital services across multiple provider networks. For more information visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.