The New CE Manager: A World-Class LMS and CE Compliance Tracking System

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Micron Systems has been busy behind the scenes building the New CE Manager. Using input from 300+ client evangelists, Micron's team of in-house developers spared no expense building this future-proof learning management system (LMS). The new platform, featuring a fresh, new interface, offers enhanced LMS features to complement CE Manager's world-class compliance tracking for accounting firms. See some highlights in this short video (just 40 seconds).

In addition to third-party content providers, the New CE Manager integrates seamlessly with the New Top Performance, Micron Systems' state of the art performance evaluation summary for accountants and staff. Together, Top Performance and CE Manager make talent management simpler.

The New CE Manager Offers:

A sleek, modern interface built on a mobile-friendly and browser-agnostic platform

Seamless integration with third-party content providers, such as Practising Law Institute (PLI), West LegalEdcenter (WLE) and Becker Accounting

Custom learning plans that can include compulsory activities as well as both elective and mandatory courses

Comprehensive management of a firm's training from start to finish, including: Streamlined scheduling, with options for recurring sessions and multi-part seminars Sophisticated participant tracking, including a registration approval feature and automated waitlists Auto-emailed invitations, course announcements, attendance reminders and evaluations Instantaneous creation of certificates of attendance Firm branding of invitations, course announcements, certificates, and emails

Precise tracking of compliance with the continuing education requirements for more than 400 licenses and certifications in law, accounting, tax, internal control, finance, fraud, insurance, and information technology

Robust reporting on the learning and compliance for a firm's professionals and staff

Automated notifications of compliance deadlines and outstanding requirements

A user-friendly Learner's Portal from which professionals and staff can launch e-learning, register for courses, monitor CE compliance, and access learning plans

Integration with Micron Systems' state-of-the-art performance evaluation software, Top Performance, for a powerful pairing to manage learning and development

About Micron Systems Inc.

Micron Systems, a leader in cloud-based, client-centered legal technology, provides talent management software for law firms and accounting firms. Our software's unparalleled functionality combined with world-class support is trusted by hundreds of the largest and most prestigious firms from the NLJ 500, Am Law 200, Accounting Today Top 100, and IPA 400.

For more information about Micron Systems Inc., please visit our website - www.micronsystems.com - or email us at info@micronsystems.com.

