BITMANU ASIC Miners Disrupts Crypto Mining Space

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within a very short time from its launch, BITMANU has emerged as the talk of the town in the global crypto community. The company offers three robust crypto miners capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with extraordinary hash rates. In fact, the hash rates and profitability of BITMANU’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners are unprecedented in the industry.





The importance of hash rates is paramount in the context of crypto mining because it determines the speed with which miners can find the next block and earn rewards. BITMANU’s most powerful and on-demand product, BM Pro can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with hash rates of 1950 TH/s, 200 GH/s, 13 GH/s, and 16 MH/s respectively. Similar hash powers are not available with any other product in the market.

Coupled with these high hash rates, the low power consumption of BITMANU miners makes them the most profitable option for crypto mining enthusiasts. BM Pro users can earn monthly profits of $18k, $20k, $22, and $27k while mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero respectively.

BITMANU’s disruptive impact on the market can also be attributed to its vision to take cryptocurrencies mainstream by making its benefits available to all. In the brief history of the crypto industry, no other company has designed its products taking the common people into account. All crypto miners from BITMANU are super easy to use, even without any knowledge of mining or previous experience. That being said, seasoned mining experts have also taken a liking for BITMANU miners because of their high profitability.

To help increase the profit of its customers, BITMANU covers the delivery and custom fees. All customers also receive free access to the company’s own mining pool.



To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.