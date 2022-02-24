Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”)

24 February 2022

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 24 February 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 499,191 Ordinary shares at a price of 102.5p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 160,480,523 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186



