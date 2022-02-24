Skeljungur hf.: Annual General Meeting on March 10, 2022- final proposals and agenda

English Icelandic

Skeljungur hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Enclosed is the final agenda and final proposals for the AGM 2022. No substantial changes have been made to the proposals or the agenda of the AGM since the meeting was convened on 17 February. Deadline for shareholders to request item to be put on the agenda and to submit a proposal, such claim must be received before 4:00 pm on February 28.

Information on key dates and deadlines as well as documents for the AGM can be found on the company´s website: Shareholder meetings 2022 | Skeljungur

For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is .

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

