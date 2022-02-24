Racing Driver Vanessa Robinson Qualifies For The Northwest Super Late Model Series In 2022

Seattle, WA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanessa Robinson, the rookie driver from Las Cruces, New Mexico has qualified to run for the Northwest Super Late Model Series in 2022 adding another solid achievement to her list of accomplishments.

Born to machinist and renowned race engine builder Martin Robinson, and the Street Rock Championship winning driver Luz Robinson, this young racing prodigy has the passion for cars in her blood. After spending her childhood following her father in the shop and around the tracks, Vanessa Robinson made her racing debut at the age of 13. Fittingly, it was the town of Las Cruces, New Mexico that got the glimpse of this homegrown talent.

Sitting behind the wheels of an old Street Stock, the debutante won the race over some of the veteran drivers in the fray. The young talent hasn’t looked back since then, pounding tracks around the country, winning races, and making a name for herself in the male-dominated industry. Danica Patrick has shown that women can be as successful on the racing tracks, and now young Robinson is taking the legacy further.



Vanessa Robinson

Vanessa Robinson Racing story has been marked with highlights that are all about breaking different barriers. In her own words, “I was never brought up to think that I was a girl. I mean I knew I was a girl, but I didn’t feel like I had any limitations just because I was a girl. Behind the wheel of my car racing is where I belong. It’s just what I love to do.” It’s no surprise then that she has won the sobriquet of Rockstar from her fans.

But it’s not just the gender barrier that “Rockstar” Robinson has been breaking gear by gear. She has also become the flagbearer for Latin / Hispanic audiences in many ways. Moreover, she is also paving the way for young ones growing up with dyslexia. “Having a child with Dyslexia is a challenging job and yet the best gift from God! Having a disability like dyslexia does not prohibit anyone from reaching for the stars,” as her mother puts it.

Her daughter is certainly aiming for the stars as a Racing Driver, and the sky is the limit for her achievements. Her competitive nature, unwavering spirit, and strong belief in her talent have made her a force to be reckoned with in the NASCAR racing world. She will be making her debut in NASCAR’s Pro Northwest Series this season. That’s one way of stamping her mark on the field for this sensational West Texas talent.

By qualifying for the Northwest Super Late Model Series in 2022, Vanessa Robinson is set to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that her rise to the top is on the fast track. Breaking barriers, winning races, and hearts, she is a true path-breaker and an inspiration for the future.

About Vanessa Robinson

Vanessa Robinson, the 30-year-old rookie driver with a passion for racing cars in her blood, is breaking barriers in the male-dominated NASCAR racing world and is taking it by storm.

