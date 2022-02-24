New Creatopy Case Study Reveals the Best Performing Ad Type on Pinterest

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatopy has released a new case study measuring the performance of Static Ads compared to Video Ads on Pinterest.

With advertising budgets going almost exclusively towards well-established advertising platforms, the team at Creatopy decided to test a platform that has, according to them, untapped potential for advertising. Pinterest is not as much in the spotlight in terms of an advertising platform, yet it has 431 million active monthly users.

The experiment was allocated a $2,000 budget, and it ran for 30 days, from Jan. 10 to Feb. 8, 2022. The main goal was to get conversions, specifically more platform trials.

The complete case study can be found here: Case Study-Pinterest Static Ads vs. Video Ads Experiment.

Key Takeaways:

1. Static Ad Performed Better From the Beginning

Creatopy could see indicators of the performance of the static ad from early on, compared to the video one, which only started to convert in the final days of the experiment.

The number of outbound clicks (498 vs. 179), users who reached the landing page (340 vs. 101), impressions (444K vs. 345K), conversions (3 vs. 2), time spent on site (00:03:06 vs. 00:01:16), and even the number of saves (143 vs. 39), were all higher for the static ad.

2. Video Ad Suited for Middle/Bottom of Funnel

The video ad's lower performance was attributed to the fact that users who saw the ad were in the first stage of the acquisition process, and they only started to learn about Creatopy.

Also, the video average watching time was 9 seconds, and Creatopy as a brand was mentioned later on starting with second 11.

3. Short Messages Perform Better

The two ads ran with two different descriptions; one had eight words, and the other had 19 words—the first one could be read in the blink of an eye, while the second one required more effort.

The shorter one won; having also stated the product's benefits in a more obvious manner than the second one, which emphasized the brand instead of the benefits and did not convert at all.

Bernadett Kovacs-Dioszegi, Head of Marketing at Creatopy, said: "One of the trends of 2022 in the paid advertising field is diversification. With this in mind, we decided to test Pinterest, which we consider to have untapped potential for advertising, thus aiming to help advertisers increase their PPC portfolios with other platforms. I hope our findings can help them in making a valuable decision for their business, which will further expand their growth."

For more information, please get in touch with Ioana Ciobanu at ioana.ciobanu@creatopy.com.

About Creatopy:

Creatopy is an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery.

