Information on flights routes corrections through the Ukrainian airspace

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States AB “Novaturas” informs that following the closure of the Ukrainian airspace for civilian aviation on the 24th of February 2022, flights routes are corrected in compliance with European Aviation Safety Agency recommendations to bypass the Ukrainian airspace with the safe distance of 200 km. All scheduled flights are being operated as planned.

The company reminds that since the end of May 2021, no flights are being operated over the Belarusian airspace.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

