Insights Firm Resonate Reports Record Adoption of Consumer Intelligence Platform in 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-powered consumer data and intelligence, today announced it experienced record growth throughout 2021, with 49% growth in its SaaS business and 83% growth in its managed services revenue compared to the prior year. This exceptional growth further demonstrates the significant and growing need for organizations to have access to real-time, privacy-conscious data to meet their business objectives.



The Resonate AI-powered data engine has evolved the consumer intelligence landscape by producing unparalleled consumer data, actionable and at scale. The Resonate Ignite platform continues to be the foundational consumer and customer insights tool for the world's leading brands and agencies. Housing the most updated consumer data set available, including more than 14,000 robust, relevant attributes that describe more than 230 million individual U.S. consumers, the platform enables brands and agencies to quick access, analyze and action consumer insights, a requirement that’s become even more critical during the last two years. As a result, Resonate experienced 60% growth in its total SaaS customers year-over-year, as well as a 24% increase in the number of SaaS customers that expanded their use of the Resonate Ignite platform’s capabilities.

Resonate’s real-time, comprehensive consumer data has always provided a competitive differentiator to clients, but the dramatic growth of the Resonate Ignite platform over the past 24 months signals how essential it is for brands to be able to understand and respond to shifts in consumer sentiment, intent and behavior. That’s why more and more companies are turning to Resonate’s hyper-targeted relevant insights and omnichannel integration capabilities, which help clients reach hundreds of millions of consumers with content advertising that is relevant to them in the moment.

“This is a defining year for consumer intelligence. In a privacy-centric, cookie-free world where consumers’ attitudes, intent and behaviors change rapidly and demands for personalization are at an all-time high, brands cannot afford to depend on traditional data or research to support their growth,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “Our cutting-edge AI and machine learning makes us the only consumer intelligence platform that dynamically creates and delivers an extremely human understanding, privacy-safe and at scale, and makes it immediately actionable to power all marketing activity.”

The Resonate Elements data set is privacy-safe, and the company continues to expand its suite of ID-less products and services to support tomorrow’s savvy marketer. Resonate also remains committed to educating marketers on the ever-evolving state of consumers. Its recently released “State of the Consumer 2022” report, revealing new insights into today’s overwhelmed, influenced and activist consumers, is available for free download here .



Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, delivering deep, dynamic insights, activation, and analysis in an easy-to-use SaaS platform. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 fresh, relevant data points that describe more than 230 million individual U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by better more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled technology to drive insight into action, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

