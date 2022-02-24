Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Grows With More Companies Adopting The Technology To Reduce Fraud As Per The Business Research Company's Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the blockchain in banking and financial services market, the reduction in fraud through blockchain is shaping the market. Major companies operating in the banking and financial services sectors are adopting the use of blockchain to help reduce fraudulent transactions, such as the use of smart contracts, which allow the buyer and seller to create if/then contracts in which one step of the process won’t be fulfilled until the one before it has been verified completely. Blockchain also helps verify the legitimacy of every part of the supply chain process, and blockchain provides security through its non-repudiation and disintermediation of data storage, which helps prevent misappropriating company assets. For instance, in March 2021, IntellectEU, a US-based technology company focused on digital finance, collaborated with KPMG to develop the ClaimShare solution, which uses enterprise blockchain, R3 Corda, in combination with R3’s new software technology, Conclave. Conclave allows confidential computing, by which insurers can’t share detailed information about claims without the other insurer seeing them.



The global blockchain in banking and financial services market size is expected to grow from $1.17 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.9%. The blockchain in banking and financial services market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 60%.

The increasing adoption of blockchain in banking and the rising use of cryptocurrency will propel the growth of the blockchain in banking and financial services market during the forecast period. The advantages, like capital optimization, reduction in operational costs for banks, increased transparency, and an increase in financial solutions, have led to a rise in blockchain in banking and financial services market trends. Blockchain in cryptocurrency aids in the recording of each transaction and functions as a distributed ledger, eliminating the need for any central authority to keep such records. For instance, in October 2020, JPMorgan Chase shared that its cryptocurrency, JPM Coin, was being used commercially for the first time to send payments around the world. Also, they announced the launch of a new business unit, Onyx, blockchain, and digital currency for financial systems.

Major players in the blockchain in banking and financial services market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Infosys, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, R3, Intel, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bitfury Group Limited, Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., ConsenSys, Akamai Technologies Inc., and AlphaPoint.

The global blockchain in banking and financial services market overview is segmented by type into public blockchain, private blockchain, others; by application into fund transaction management, real time loan funding, liquidity management, others.

In 2021, North America was the largest region in the market as per TBRC’s blockchain in banking and financial services market analysis. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blockchain in financial and banking services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

