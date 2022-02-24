Warpfy: Consolidating eCommerce brands through dedicated infrastructure support & cutting edge technology

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are seeing the rise of an army of independent private label brands offering some of the most loved products on the internet. As a result, eCommerce sellers and D2C brands are trending big time and are playing a bigger role in the retail sector. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, eCommerce sales in the US alone reached $613 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, up 16.4% from $527 billion in 2020. Concurrently, the democratization of eCommerce has increased complexities significantly for small and medium-size sellers.



Many promising sellers, especially small and medium-size ones, face the challenge of increased investment in customer data, personalization, customer service, and distribution. The constant need to evaluate their inventory, logistics capabilities and end-to-end sales processes becomes a barrier for them to grow into a global brand. Fortunately, Warpfy comes to the rescue for such brands by tapping into big data, branding and marketing expertise, turn-key logistics capabilities, and strong partnerships.



What is Warpfy?

Warpfy is built by the Founders of Wayfair Asia, who have deep hands-on expertise in cross-border eCommerce between Asia & the US and experience from leading firms like McKinsey and Morgan Stanley. It is a tech-driven consumer goods company that acquires eCommerce stores across Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, Wayfair, among others, and serves as a platform to grow them into global brands ready to take on the biggest retailers in the market. Warpfy uses data analytics to identify niche markets and consumer products that have the potential to rule the market.

Warpfy is building the underlying platform that allows automation and algorithms to optimize eCommerce growth across channels, including in-store consumer awareness, marketing, and inventory management while enabling store operators to focus on critical decisions. Consumer-centric brands also need to continually develop infrastructure for new consumer distribution channels such as social commerce, as well as to adapt to the ever-changing needs and demands of the consumer. Warpfy takes over all these tasks to build lasting brands and that’s exactly why Warpfy’s brands are already selling across Amazon, Walmart, Shopify. Warpfy stands out of the clutter and buys majority stakes in the brands, with the sellers staying on with Warpfy for a long-standing partnership. With Warpfy’s expertise, the sellers get the much-needed support to focus on developing value-added products and features for their brands while retaining a major upside.

"At Warpfy, our vision is to establish a platform that fuels successful ecommerce brands to bring their products to global consumers. We are not just aggregating companies, we are aggregating visionary founders who built their business with passion and knowledge and empowers them with capital and technology to reach greater success.", said Deepak Garg, CEO of Warpfy.

Warpfy was founded in 2021 by Indian-Chinese entrepreneurs Deepak and Harris, who have deep hands-on expertise in cross-border eCommerce between Asia & the US. Deepak helped found Wayfair Asia, is ex-McKinsey US, and has over a decade of experience in ecommerce, manufacturing and supply chains, while Harris has spent the last 10 years executing M&A transactions in US and China. Warpfy prides itself being the one of few teams with multi-channel and multi-geography growth capabilities.

Warpfy graduated from Y Combinator’s Summer’21 batch. They closed their seed round in Q4 2022 at an undisclosed valuation. The round was led by investors across Southeast Asia, India and the US, including Y Combinator, Dileep Thazhmon (Jeeves), Varun Allagh (Mamaearth), Krishnan Menon (Bukukas), and East Ventures. They have acquired multiple eCommerce stores in the last six months, have increased revenues exponentially, achieved profitability and have products selling across Amazon,Walmart and Shopify.

About Warpfy

Warpfy is a tech-enabled brand factory. Warpfy acquires e-commerce stores in promising categories and scales them systematically into global consumer brands with a multi-channel approach. Our mission is to work with passionate, exceptional entrepreneurs, and together bring great products to global consumers.

