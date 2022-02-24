Caldwell Intellectual Property Law Elects Two New Partners

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Intellectual Property Law today announced the promotion of two attorneys to the partnership.



Caldwell Intellectual Property Law is pleased to announce the election of two new Partners effective immediately. Katherine Rubino and Micah Drayton have been elevated to the role of Partners in the Life Sciences and Technology Practice Groups respectively.

“Katie and Micah embody the Caldwell IP spirit and have helped build the firm to where it currently is. They have demonstrated outstanding talent, excellent teamwork, and a dedication to rolling up their sleeves with clients,” said Keegan Caldwell, Managing Member. “We are proud to elevate these outstanding lawyers to the partnership and could not be more confident in their ability to advocate on our clients’ behalf, champion the firm and support their communities. They are the sort of people that inspire us to strive for excellence.”

Katie Rubino is based out of the firm’s Boston headquarters as the Chair of Caldwell IP’s Life Sciences Practice Group. Katie’s practice focuses on patent prosecution, counseling, analysis, and litigation. Her focus includes medical and biotechnology devices, digital health/health IT, laboratory automation, small molecule therapeutics, biologics, drug compositions, software, and internet areas. Her clients include large corporations, start-up companies, venture capitalists and universities. She is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Courts for the District of Columbia and Massachusetts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

Micah Drayton is based out of the firm’s Boston headquarters as Chair of Caldwell IP’s Technology Practice Group. Micah concentrates his practice on patent prosecution, counseling, portfolio development and management for technology clients ranging from start-ups to multinationals. His focus includes natural language processing, computer security and cryptography, blockchain technology, network communication, cloud computing and SAAS, bioinformatics, internet-of-things engineering, use of RFID and near-field communication, analog and digital power regulation, signal processing, medical devices and imaging, automated manufacturing, hardware and system on chip design, and wearable electronic devices. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Courts for Massachusetts and is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

About Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

Ranked #1 Fastest-Growing Company in the US by Inc. Magazine, Caldwell IP Law is a boutique intellectual property law firm that better serves innovators and investors by providing strategic, high caliber IP services aimed at maximizing profits. A modern law firm for cutting-edge solutions, Caldwell has a proven and systematic approach for developing IP portfolios that reap financial success, proven by an allowance rate of 100% (38.2% higher than the industry standard).

Caldwell IP has a global presence with offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Vermont, and London.

