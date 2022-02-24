BetaMars launches the first test of BetaMars 1.0 in the original resource allocation

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetaMars(www.betamars.io) is a metaverse game project integrating SLG, RPG and DAO. Now the project is in the first test for BetaMars 1.0. BetaMars provides an optimal solution for players to achieve Play and Earn by the unique game model that combines play and earn in the BetaMars 1.0 version, the stage of original allocation of the world's resources. Now its project vision and unique economic model has attracted much attention from Youbi Capital, Pluto Capital and other institutions, receiving investment over ten millions dollars in the seed round.

Lords and Miners are two identities in BetaMars 1.0. Activating a Land NFT can enter the game as a Lord while burning Ticket NFT can enter the game as a Miner. Lords and Miners can obtain different rights and benefits in the game.

How to make strategy to manage the land with the development of BetaMars as a Lord in BetaMars 1.0? This article offers a strategic direction for Lords after BetaMars whitepaper study and practical operation, hoping to help more players.

As the baisc gameplay mechanism in BetaMars 1.0, the Exploitation mechanism is an essential way to earn early project token EP for Lords and Miners. Also, it is a vital method for Miners to gain Revo. In the Exploitation mechanism, players will compete for the Elonpunk resources around Land NFT in game.

In BetaMars Exploitation mechanism, Lords should maintain the balance among working times, Land NFT Solidity and Exploitation Value to achieve the optimal revenue. How to make strategy by these 3 factors? How will them influence the Lords' Land NFT revenue? BetaMars whitepaper answer the questions with following fomula.

Total EP Pool output in the land = (Land NFT hashrate / total EP Pools hashrate) * total daily EP Pool output

Lords’ Elonpunk Revenue = Elonpunk Pool Daily Output×Daily Exploitation Value

It is obvious that the EP Pool in the Land NFT is the direct source of revenue in BetaMars world, which is closely connected to Lords obtaining benefits from the game. BetaMars official planned to put 55% of the total EP supply to the game ecological system. A fixed percentage of the total EP Pool balance is allocated as the total daily EP output to players as an incentive.

Lords should increase the Land NFT hashrate to gain more EP Pool output to earn more.

According to the whitepaper, Lords Land NFT hashrate is directly proportional to Land Solidity and working times! In the BetaMars world, the Lord has a set of unique gameplay and rules in dividing the EP. With different working times every day, each piece of land will gain different hashrate. The more working times, the greater the Land Solidity, and the higher hashrate!

Adjust the Exploitation Value to attract more Miners and get higher hashrate.

Miners’ EP Revenue = Elonpunk Pool Daily Output×(1－Daily Exploitation Value)

Miners' Revo output = working Land NFT output * Exploitation Value * total working times on working land * Miner's daily working times on the land.

Above formula shows that in BetaMars world, Lords are not dictators. Though the Exploitation Value influence the EP and Revo revenues of Miners, Lords should take into consideration Miners' interests to attract Miners to work by changing Exploitation Value in different stages. Reducing the Exploitation Value can attract Mibers who need EP while increasing it can attract Miners who need Revo.

Increase Land NFT Solidity can increase the hashrate to a certain extent, thus expanding the revenue in Land NFT.

Land NFT Solidity is the inherent attribute in Land NFT. The Initial Solidity is directly related to the Land NFT acreage. Currently there are four kinds of acreage (2*2、4*4、4*8、8*8) in BetaMars, corresponding to four Initial Solidity of 30, 60, 90, 120. EP Pool Solidity is inversely proportional to the working times on the land. Lords can consume Revo to increase EP Pool Solidity.

In all, to maximize the land revenue, Lords need to increase the Land NFT Solidity, working times and Exploitation Value. And the interesting thing is that the Exploitation Value and working times are affected by each other. When the Exploitation Value is too high, Miners may choose other Land NFT with lower Exploitation Value to work and earn more. As a result, the total revenue of Elonpunk Pool on the Land NFT will be reduced due to the lack of Miners, and the Lord's revenue will also be affected with the reduction of working times!

So Lords need to recruit a group of loyal Miners as much as possible, which will help people tremendously improve the percentage of their Land NFT hashrate in the total EP Pool hashrate, to get more revenue, and to develop strategies for different stages!

In fact, besides balance maintenance among working times, Land NFT Solidity and Exploitation Value, the earlier people participate in BetaMars 1.0, the more revenue they will earn!

According to the formula "Total EP Pool output in the land = (Land NFT hashrate / total EP Pools hashrate) * total daily EP Pool output", the total daily EP output will have an impact on the total revenue on the lord's land NFT.

"Total daily EP output on the Land NFT = fixed percentage of the EP Pool balance", since the total daily output of Land NFT is gradually decreasing, the total daily EP output will be more advantageous in early BetaMars games.

From an objective point of view, there is very little external circulation of EP in the early days, so as the EP starts to be circulated, it will drive a continuous increase in the value of EP according to supply and demand, which will bring more revenue to the early participants!

BetaMars Official Channels

Official Website: http://www.betamars.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/betamars

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Betamars2025

Media contact

Company Name: BETAMARS LIMITED

Website: http://www.betamars.io

Email: BetaMars2050@gmail.com

