One World Universe Takes Time to Draw a Breathe so CFO Can Recover

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, felt the need to announce they had to step back for a minute a to let our CFO recover, but please know during this quiet time, we have been pushing forward with efforts to bring value to our shareholders.



“While giving our CFO, Caren Currier, unpressured time to make a full recovery; she has been diligently working avenues to increase value to our shareholders. We are currently making strides investing with other blockchain companies that have a stable ROI of over 10%,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World Universe Inc. “We are looking forward to her full recovery and for her to be back to the forefront in the immediate future.”

“While flying under the radar during my recovery, I have been able to set up meetings with other CEOs working in the Metaverse, contact distressed companies to help bring current and find a legitimate merger candidate, as well as working on the annual disclosure statement for One World Universe and subsidiaries,” stated Caren Currier. “With that being said, please look for our disclosures in the next 10-14 days.”

The company shall have more exciting news in the coming days and weeks, as the team is making progress on multiple fronts. Management would also like to hold another “Twitter Spaces” event on an upcoming Friday, pending Caren’s recovery, and interact with prospective investors and loyal shareholders.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

